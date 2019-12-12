Phoebe Bridgers has become an indie Christmas staple over the past few years. In 2017, she shared a rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and last year, she and Jackson Browne linked up for a cover of McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song.” Now that Christmas is just a couple weeks away, Bridgers is back with another holiday tune, and this time, she’s joined by Fiona Apple and The National leader Matt Berninger on a cover of Simon And Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night.”

The original song features Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel singing a straightforward rendition of “Silent Night” while a newscaster reads off a list of actual events that were happening in the political world in 1966, when the song was released. This new rendition is similar in nature, with Bridgers and Apple harmonizing on vocals while Berninger plays the role of the newscaster, with his script updated to reflect current 2019 events.

Bridgers shared a statement alongside the song, saying, “Happy Holidays to everyone whose family has been literally or figuratively torn apart by Donald Trump. And to my racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, hypocritical family members, f*ck you. Thanks Fiona, Matt, Simon, and Garfunkel.” Proceeds from the single will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Listen to Bridgers, Berninger, and Apple cover “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” above.