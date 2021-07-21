Porches, aka New York singer-songwriter Aaron Maine, has announced the follow-up to last year’s Ricky Music. Titled All Day Gentle Hold !, it’s his fifth studio album over all.

Along with the news, Maine shared a new single, “Okay” — an upbeat tune with an opening guitar line that frankly reminds me a whole lot of Akron/Family’s “Running, Returning.” As for the accompanying video, which is directed by Maine, the singer is shown performing on a makeshift rooftop in an “I Heart NY” T-shirt, then in a full-on angel get-up. “I recorded this album in my room between October 2019 and April 2021,” Maine said of his new LP in a press release. “The world was flipped and I wanted to make something injected with as much love, urgency, and lust for humanity as I possibly could.”

Last year, in an interview around Ricky Music, Maine told CR Men about experimenting with his sound, saying, “I think it was a wakeup call to be very considerate. [I realized I needed to be] thoughtful and still experiment, and not let it make me quit music. Even though I kind of felt like it could…I felt like shutting up. And then I made these songs, and I kept growing, still. I wanted to make things better. I wanted it to feel like an offering with as much love as I could possibly inject in these songs. In the end, I creatively benefited from having to see the gravity of my words and my position and platform.”

Find the All Day Gentle Hold ! art and tracklist below.

1. “Lately”

2. “I Miss That”

3. “Okay”

4. “Swimming Big”

5. “Back3School”

6. “Swarovski”

7. “Watergetsinside”

8. “In A Fashion”

9. “Inasint”

10. “Grab The Phone”

11. “Comedown Song (Gunk)”

All Day Gentle Hold ! is out 10/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.