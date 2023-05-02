Primus, Tool’s Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen have released a new live video of their performance of Tool’s “Ænema.” Filmed at LA’s The Belasco on April 17, the benefit concert was for a friend, Jimmy Hayward, who’s undergoing cancer treatment.

“Every now and again cancer steps into our world and pulverizes the lives of people that are dear to us,” Primus’ Les Claypool shared in a statement. “Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward.”

“Over the past couple years Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones,” he added. “With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time.”

They are also currently auctioning off signed merchandise from the intimate event, including a Dunable Cyclops Guitar, Dunable USA Custom Yeti Bass, Dunlop Justin Chancellor Signature Cry Baby Wah Pedal, Danny Carey Custom Drum Head, and a Limited Edition Concert Poster, according to a press release.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Hayward’s treatment. Bids on all items are now open until May 10 at 3 p.m. ET, with more information available here. There is also a GoFundMe set up that can be found here.

Check out Primus’ cover of Tool’s “Ænema” above.