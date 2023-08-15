Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello recently dropped by the picket line outside of Paramount Studios to support the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To keep the energy high, he performed a surprise set of themed songs, including “This Land Is Your Land,” “Union Song,” “Hold The Line,” and “Union Town.”

“They’re making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios, and I’m here to support them and express my solidarity,” Morello told NME just before the performance. “In the United States right now, we have the biggest wave of strikes and organizing in about 40 years.”

“I’ve made music throughout my entire life to be played on picket lines and on the front lines,” he added. “So today is just one more day at the office with regards to that.”

For more context, the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) are both on strike, not working on any new film- or television-related projects until the Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) and major studio companies agree to a fair deal. Right now, the largest goals that the WGA and SAG are looking for are higher residuals and studios not turning to AI for jobs.

Check out a clip from Morello’s set below.