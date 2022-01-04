Rage Against The Machine founder Tom Morello may be very well-versed when it comes to writing an inspiring rock anthem, but he’s much less knowledgeable when it comes to the actual recording process. The musician, like many others of his caliber, has a very “nice” studio in his home, but he recently said he has no idea how to actually use it.

According to NME, Morello talked his lack of technical skills when it comes to using his recording set up in an interview with Guitar World. The musician admitted that even though the studio is “nice,” he doesn’t know what any of the buttons on the console do. “I have a nice studio in my house but I don’t know how to work it. Like, I don’t know how to move any of the buttons around,” he admitted.

Morello and his band usually record music with an entire team of people in the studio, but because of lockdowns over the past two years, the musician knew he wasn’t going to be able to play shows or record music with others for a while. Sure, Morello released two albums in 2021 (and a song with 11-year-old rocker Nandi Bushell), but the musician was forced to get creative with recording it. Morello led by Ye’s example and decided to record songs on his phone. “I was reading an interview where Kanye West said he recorded the vocals to a couple of his big hit records using the voice memo on his phone,” Morello said. “So I did that.”