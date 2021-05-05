In the year-plus since releasing The Main Thing in February 2020, Real Estate has given their fans even more new material to sink their teeth into. Just a couple months ago, they followed up the album with the Half A Human EP, which the band made remotely during the pandemic. Now they’re back with another EP and this time, it’s all covers.

The five-track collection comes via Aquarium Drunkard’s The Lagniappe Sessions series, for which Real Estate covered Parsley Sound’s “Ocean House,” My Bloody Valentine’s “You Never Should,” John Cale’s “Please,” Roger Miller’s “Little Green Apples,” and Jawbone’s “Java Jelly.”

The band’s Julian Lynch says of the My Bloody Valentine cover, “‘You Never Should’ is one of my favorite tunes off of My Bloody Valentine’s Isn’t Anything. I had wanted to cover this song for quite some time. I even considered it for my own Lagniappe Session a while back. I’m glad I kept it tucked away until now, though, because I’m so happy with how the cover sounds with the full band.”

In an interview with Uproxx about The Main Thing, Martin Courtney described his mindset while making the album, saying, “I’ve got three kids now. My wife was pregnant through a lot of the process of writing [The Main Thing]. So, just on the level of, is this a responsible thing to do, to be a guy in an indie-rock band? I was really struggling with that, and also feeling like, the world is kind of in a bad state. […] Is there something more useful I could be doing with my life? I feel a little bit useless writing these songs. So, that was kind of what went into writing this record, those types of doubts. […] I think for me it was just like, ‘Obviously I’m going to do this because this is where I’m at in my life. I can’t just not do it. And I want to make a record. I love making music.’ It was never a question of whether or not I wanted to do it. So yeah, I think it just came down to, we need to work that much harder and just make it feel worthwhile, basically.”

Check out Real Estate’s The Lagniappe Sessions covers here.