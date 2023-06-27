Given R.E.M.‘s music is featured throughout a lot of the new second season of FX’s hit show, The Bear, the band partnered with them to drop a music video for the “Strange Currencies (Remix).” The remix comes from a deluxe 25th-anniversary box set of Monster they released in 2019.

The video combines footage from R.E.M.’s Road Movie (about their 1995 tour) and clips from the series. As for the new season of the show, it centers around a chef in Chicago who is working to open a new restaurant with his team — while all being under the pressures of the industry.

“The Bear is hands down my favorite show of last year – I cannot wait to dive into episodes for Season 2,” vocalist Michael Stipe shared in a statement. “Having incorporated R.E.M. songs into their universe makes it even sweeter. The best people at any party are always in the kitchen!”

The band’s bassist, Mike Mills, added, “I’m so glad The Bear exists. It has become one of my favorite TV shows, and I can’t wait to watch more of it.”

According to the press release, three different versions of “Strange Currencies” appear throughout the season, including the 1994 original, the 2019 remix, and an unearthed demo.

Check out R.E.M.’s video for “Strange Currencies (Remix)” through their partnership with FX’s The Bear above.

R.E.M. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.