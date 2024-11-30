Sadly, another music festival bites the dust. If you were looking forward to catching Sick New World 2025, you’re out of luck. Yesterday (November 29), Sick New World organizers announced that the event scheduled for next year has officially been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances” with a post on Instagram (viewable here).

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025,” read the statement.

The note continued: “Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative, and heavy music.”

While the 2025 installment, which was supposed to feature sets from Metallica, Linkin Park, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Flaming Lips, and more, has been scrapped the representative expressed optimism for other events. The upload closed with information regarding refunded details.

According to the post, those who purchased from the festival’s official vendor Front Gate Tickets will automatically receive a refund via the original method of payment. Further details are expected to be sent out to ticket holders.