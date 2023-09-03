Smash Mouth’s former frontman, Steve Harwell, retired from music in 2021. In a bizarre video clip dating back to the time, Harwell is seen onstage disorientated as he attempts to get through a song. Since then, he has kept a relatively low profile.

According to a report from Variety, his fade from fame’s birth light was partly due to Harwell’s health. Today (September 3), TMZ has dropped a bombshell update on his condition. The outlet has shared that Harwell is allegedly near death, or as the publisher stressed, “[Harwell] is on his death bed with only a few days to live.”

A source claiming to be the manager of Harwell went on record to share that his past alcohol abuse has taken an intense physical toll. They added that Harwell is in the final stage of liver failure. Harwell also dealt with cardiomyopathy, heart failure, and Wernicke’s encephalopathy over the years.

After announcing his retirement in 2021, he issued a statement about his time spent with his bandmates.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years, and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with,” Harwell gleefully declared.