St. Vincent Sings On A Flatbed Truck In Her New ‘Daddy’s Home’ Video

St. Vincent’s current era has been all about the ’70s, whether she’s performing Daddy’s Home songs on late-night TV or in her videos. That carries on in her latest visual, for the title track. In it the visual, which currently is exclusive to Facebook, St. Vincent, all done up in era-appropriate garb, sings the song on the back of a flatbed truck as she makes her way through town.

St. Vincent previously told Apple Music of the song:

“The story is really about one of the last times I went to go visit my dad in prison. If I was in national press or something, they put the press clippings on his bed. And if I was on TV, they’d gather around in the common area and watch me be on Letterman or whatever. So some of the inmates knew who I was and presumably, I don’t know, mentioned it to their family members. I ended up signing an autograph on a receipt because you can’t bring phones and you couldn’t do a selfie. It’s about watching the tables turn a little bit, from father and daughter. It’s a complicated story and there’s every kind of emotion about it. My family definitely chose to look at a lot of things with some gallows humor, because what else are you going to do? It’s absolutely absurd and heartbreaking and funny all at the same time. So: Worth putting into a song.”

Watch the “Daddy’s Home” video here and revisit our review of Daddy’s Home here.

Daddy’s Home is out now via Loma Vista. Get it here.