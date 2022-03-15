Yesterday, wholesome country icon Dolly Parton took to social media to declare that she decided to “respectfully bow out” of her nomination for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. This sparked a lot of reactions; people mostly praised her for being humble while some others posed questions about the meaning of ‘rock and roll’ in the context of the Cleveland, Ohio museum.

The best reaction so far, though, may be Steve Albini’s. The revered producer, who has worked with legendary artists from Nirvana to Joanna Newsom, quote-tweeted Parton’s announcement with a simple question, a question that may indicate he has interest in working with Parton: “Dolly Parton do you like analog recording.”

Dolly Parton do you like analog recording https://t.co/B2jj5AqazP — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 15, 2022

The tweet is seemingly a response to the part of Parton’s statement that reads, “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

This is not too surprising; Albini is known for his antics. Last year, he admitted that when working on the seminal In Utero with Nirvana, he proposed a wager to the group, saying that if one of them could beat him in a game of pool he would produce the album for free. “I did that with every band I worked with, and no one ever took me up on the offer. It’s not like I’m a particularly good pool player, but I have an equal chance of winning in a fair game,” he said.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.