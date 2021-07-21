Sturgill Simpson has been one of the busiest people in music in recent years. Aside from filming a Martin Scorsese movie, he’s released three albums since 2019, including two last year. Now, he’s ready for another: The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, a concept album, is set for release on August 20.

Simpson calls the project “a simple tale of either redemption or revenge” and also says of it, “I just wanted to write a story — not a collection of songs that tell a story, but an actual story, front to back. [It’s a] rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that I love, including gospel and a cappella”

Impressively, the album was written and recorded in less than a week. It was made with the same artists with whom Sturgill collaborated on his 2020 Cuttin’ Grass albums, as well as Willie Nelson, who features on “Juanita.”

Find the The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita art and tracklist below.

1. “Prologue”

2. “Ol’ Dood (Part I)”

3. “One In the Saddle, One On the Ground”

4. “Shamrock”

5. “Played Out”

6. “Sam”

7. “Juanita” Feat. Willie Nelson

8. “Go In Peace”

9. “Epilogue”

10. “Ol’ Dood (Part II)”

The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita is out 8/20 via High Top Mountain Records.