Sturgill Simpson is back, but it’s not the Sturgill Simpson you remember. He just announced his upcoming album, Sound & Fury, will be released on September 27, and stylistically, the record seems to be a pivot for Simpson: He describes the album as a “a sleazy, steamy rock n roll record.” Meanwhile, his 2016 album, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, won the Grammy for Best Country Album.

Additionally, he’s not just releasing a new album, as there will also be an accompanying anime film that will be available on Netflix. Today, he’s shared the first taste of both the film and the album with the video for the record’s first single, “Sing Along.” The track is a Black Keys-style rocker, and a successful crossover into aggressive, guitar-driven music for Simpson.

The film will feature different anime segments for each of the album’s songs, and the movie was written and directed by Junpei Mizusaki, founder of animation studio Kamikaze Douga and director of the recent Batman Ninja movie. Takashi Okazaki, creator of the “Afro Samurai” mange series, also served as the film’s character designer.

Watch the video for “Sing Along” above.

Sound & Fury is out 9/27 via Elektra Records. Pre-order it here.

