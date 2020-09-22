Sylvan Esso Share A Simple And Beautiful Video For ‘Free’

Sylvan Esso are just days away from dropping their new album, Free Love, which come out at the end of the week. Ahead of then, though, they’re back with what will presumably be the final preview of the album before its release, a video for “Free.”

It’s a simple, simple song, featuring not much more than simple keyboard chords and Amelia Meath’s gentle vocals. The video is appropriately stripped down as well, as it just shows Meath sitting between two vertical light bars.

Amelia Meath says of the song, “‘Free’ was written all in one go — one of those magical moments of songwriting that happens once every hundred songs. Nick knew it was the center piece of the record the minute I showed it to him. ‘We should call the record Free Love.’ It’s the center of the record — a song about being obscured by someone’s loving impression. A mirror on a mirror.”

Meanwhile, Nick Sanborn recently told Uproxx of the new album, “We actually got to the place that you always say about yourself, ‘I just want to make something that I think is good.’ I feel like we actually got there this time. The WITH tour was the final nail in the coffin. I was able to see our band from the outside, almost, for the first time. It gave me this huge sense of confidence in what we’re doing. If the two of us make something, it will be the band. The band is just this byproduct of how much we like hanging out.”

Watch the “Free” video above, and read our interview with the duo here.

Free Love is out 9/25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.