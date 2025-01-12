The Golden Globes are primarily focused on highlighting “excellence in both international film and television.” However, every so often something music related tends to sneak its way into the evening. During the 2025 Golden Globes, the music moment came when host Nikki Glaser turned her comedic efforts toward System Of A Down.

Well, now the “Chop Suey!” musicians have issued their snarky response. While frontman Serj Tankian decided to take the high road, drummer John Dolmayan and guitarist Daron Malakian took it upon themselves to hilariously address Glaser’s rumor that Glenn Close once server as the group’s drummer.

“I guess the cats out of the bag thanks to that asshole Nikki Glaser,” wrote Dolmayan on Instagram. “The fact is Glenn Close wrote the drums for most of the second system album and had to come in to lock down decent takes of a few songs as I just couldn’t handle the difficulty, and we were running out of time. Thanks to Daron Malakian, Serj Tankian, Shavo Odadjian, and Conan O’Brien for keeping the secret for so long.”

He went on to one up Glaser’s joke, writing: “A little known fact is that Conan co-produced all our albums. I feel better that the truth is out there.”

Malakian laughed off Glaser’s joke, writing: “Bet you didn’t know! Bet you didn’t know! Somewhere between our first drummer and John, Glenn Close was tearing shit up on the drums for us!”

Talk about a super group.