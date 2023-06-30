Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape has been a long time coming, but at last, it’s finally here. The project dropped at midnight and since then, it has taken over social media. Fans have been particularly whipped into a frenzy by the song “CS,” which turns out to be a cover of System Of A Down’s 2001 signature song “Chop Suey!.”

After the album’s release, the phrases “Chop Suey” and “SOAD” were trending on Twitter. Some Uzi fans are pumped, like one who wrote, “Lil Uzi Vert sampling Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE theme song, doing a cover to System Of A Down’s classic Chop Suey, and making a song with bands like Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL was not on my 2023 bingo card. I have 0 complaints. It kicks ass and I want more of it.”

Lil Uzi Vert sampling Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE theme song, doing a cover to System Of A Down’s classic Chop Suey, and making a song with bands like Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL was not on my 2023 bingo card I have 0 complaints. It kicks ass and I want more of it #PinkTape pic.twitter.com/Dt7Of4LOk0 — Rami Hanna (@WhoElseButRami) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, some System Of A Down enthusiasts aren’t super impressed. One tweeted, “me seeing that system of a down is trending only to realize that people are talking about some mid ass chop suey cover,” alongside the meme of SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Squidward setting up a folding chair before going back inside in disappointment.

me seeing that system of a down is trending only to realize that people are talking about some mid ass chop suey cover pic.twitter.com/P6juuyManM — Autumn (@AndromedaMvsic) June 30, 2023

Listen to “CS” above and check out some more reactions below.

I liked it but just bc of the absurdity of it and the execution. This nigga really did karaoke over Chop Suey on their own album and we couldn't do shit about it https://t.co/fJgUW1K2a6 — Sage ✪ 🇧🇫 (@sageadvicejc) June 30, 2023

Uzi covering Chop Suey and showing love to System of A Down. You really love to see it. pic.twitter.com/1uq7qN7l4T — Silly Gooseฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) June 30, 2023

Uzi sampling Chop Suey is absolutely insane. Dude does whatever he wants and that’s why he’s a legend — First Responder Drew (@haaaaandrew) June 30, 2023

we all listening to the same song cus that chop suey cover kinda pic.twitter.com/1kaE3NKaCJ — Hedin @ Jason Todd's baby mama (@_kkiryu) June 30, 2023

System of a Down fans to Lil Uzi after hearing #PinkTape Chop Suey cover: pic.twitter.com/waLhdt4PFZ — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) June 30, 2023

System of a Down fans to Lil Uzi after hearing the #PinkTape cover of Chop Suey pic.twitter.com/O5OwlEPjpD — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) June 30, 2023

Just heard lil uzi’s chop suey cover pic.twitter.com/V2XZJcE2NO — Benji (@StrawHatBenji) June 30, 2023

Pink Tape is out now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.