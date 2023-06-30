Music

Lil Uzi Vert’s Unexpected Cover Of System Of A Down’s ‘Chop Suey’ From ‘Pink Tape’ Has Fans Divided

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape has been a long time coming, but at last, it’s finally here. The project dropped at midnight and since then, it has taken over social media. Fans have been particularly whipped into a frenzy by the song “CS,” which turns out to be a cover of System Of A Down’s 2001 signature song “Chop Suey!.”

After the album’s release, the phrases “Chop Suey” and “SOAD” were trending on Twitter. Some Uzi fans are pumped, like one who wrote, “Lil Uzi Vert sampling Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE theme song, doing a cover to System Of A Down’s classic Chop Suey, and making a song with bands like Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL was not on my 2023 bingo card. I have 0 complaints. It kicks ass and I want more of it.”

Meanwhile, some System Of A Down enthusiasts aren’t super impressed. One tweeted, “me seeing that system of a down is trending only to realize that people are talking about some mid ass chop suey cover,” alongside the meme of SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Squidward setting up a folding chair before going back inside in disappointment.

Listen to “CS” above and check out some more reactions below.

Pink Tape is out now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

