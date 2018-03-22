Getty Image

Chris Cornell was one of the most universally beloved figures in the world of rock throughout his life. It seemed like, where so many other stars had trouble getting along throughout the ’90s and beyond, Cornell was able to cut through worlds and bridge a variety of different bands and genres. At a recent stop along their current tour in Auckland, New Zealand the group Prophets Of Rage, which is comprised of three of the members of Cornell’s old band Audioslave, were joined onstage by none other than Chris’s friend Serj Tankian, frontman for another iconic band System Of A Down, for a truly blistering rendition of the Audioslave classic “Like A Stone.”

After seeing the footage from the gig, Chris’s wife Vicky took to Twitter and thanked the band for the tribute to her husband and their friend. “Your love honoring and keeping Chris Cornell’s memory alive,” adding, “I know he was with you all tonight!”

This isn’t the first time that Tankian had joined Prophets Of Rage to play “Like A Stone.” The singer had previously sat in with them during their set at Germany’s Rock im Park Festival last year.

You can watch Serj Tankian’s take on “Like A Stone” with the surviving members of Audioslave in the fan-captured footage above.