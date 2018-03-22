Serj Tankian Filled In For Chris Cornell With The Rest Of Audioslave For A Fiery Take On ‘Like A Stone’

#Chris Cornell
Senior Music Writer
03.22.18

Getty Image

Chris Cornell was one of the most universally beloved figures in the world of rock throughout his life. It seemed like, where so many other stars had trouble getting along throughout the ’90s and beyond, Cornell was able to cut through worlds and bridge a variety of different bands and genres. At a recent stop along their current tour in Auckland, New Zealand the group Prophets Of Rage, which is comprised of three of the members of Cornell’s old band Audioslave, were joined onstage by none other than Chris’s friend Serj Tankian, frontman for another iconic band System Of A Down, for a truly blistering rendition of the Audioslave classic “Like A Stone.”

After seeing the footage from the gig, Chris’s wife Vicky took to Twitter and thanked the band for the tribute to her husband and their friend. “Your love honoring and keeping Chris Cornell’s memory alive,” adding, “I know he was with you all tonight!”

This isn’t the first time that Tankian had joined Prophets Of Rage to play “Like A Stone.” The singer had previously sat in with them during their set at Germany’s Rock im Park Festival last year.

You can watch Serj Tankian’s take on “Like A Stone” with the surviving members of Audioslave in the fan-captured footage above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Cornell
TAGSAudioslaveCHRIS CORNELLLike A StoneProphets Of Rageserj tankianSYSTEM OF A DOWN

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP