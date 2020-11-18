Fans of Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis’ collaborative project The Postal Service are perpetually hungry for new material. The band just released one album, 2003’s Give Up, and that’s it as far as studio material. In 2014, they put out a a live album, Everything Will Change, but that was only available as a concert film. Now, though, big news: The group is making the project available as a live album for the first time on streaming platforms, as Everything Will Change is set for release on December 4 via Sub Pop.

The set was recorded at the band’s stop at at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California during their 2013 reunion tour. In addition to songs from Give Up, the set also features a cover of Beat Happening’s “Our Secret” and a live version of “(This Is) The Dream Of Evan And Chan,” by Tamborello’s Dntl.

To mark the occasion, Sub Pop has shared live videos of “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” and “Natural Anthem.” Check those out above and find the Everything Will Change art and tracklist below.

1. “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight”

2. “We Will Become Silhouettes”

3. “Sleeping In”

4. “Turn Around”

5. “Nothing Better”

6. “Recycled Air”

7. “Be Still My Heart”

8. “Clark Gable”

9. “Our Secret (Beat Happening cover)”

10. “This Place Is a Prison”

11. “A Tattered Line of String”

12. “Such Great Heights”

13. “Natural Anthem”

14. “(This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Dntel)”

15. “Brand New Colony”

Everything Will Change is out 12/4 via Sub Pop.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.