The 2025 Oscars are weeks away. With several nominations to his name for A Complete Unknown, yesterday (January 25), Timothée Chalamet stepped back into Bob Dylan’s shoes with a medley performance on Saturday Night Live.

During his monologue, Chalamet joked about his awards season losing stream. But as Chalamet delivered striking covers of Bob Dylan’s deep cuts “Tomorrow Is a Long Time,” “Outlaw Blues,” and “Three Angels,” viewers at home have declared him a winner in their hearts.

Prior to the release of A Complete Unknown, Dylan fans questioned if Chalamet could nail the musician’s eclectic sonics. Many wondered if Chalamet would forgo the music element completely. But Chalamet embraced Dylan’s catalog head-on. During an interview with Apple Music, Chalamet said he trained for the role for years, which included intense harmonica lessons.

“What I did for Bob [Dylan] started during COVID,” he said. “Learning all the songs. The Bob songs I know how to play, 20% of which are in the movie so that was the first education. For the movie I had to learn thirteen songs. But in total I can probably play thirty.”

Chalamet covers of “Like A Rolling Stone” and “Girl From The North Country” can be heard on the soundtrack. With his SNL performance of “Tomorrow Is a Long Time,” “Outlaw Blues,” and “Three Angels” now in the history books, supporters are curious about what other tunes Chalamet learned.

Watch Timothée Chalamet’s performance cover of Bob Dylan’s “Tomorrow Is a Long Time” on Saturday Night Live above. Continue below to view Timothée Chalamet’s performance cover of Bob Dylan’s “Outlaw Blues” and “Three Angels.”