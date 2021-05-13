Twenty One Pilots are combining their love of music with their love of burritos. The duo are just over a week away from releasing their sixth album, Scaled And Icy. To celebrate, Twenty One Pilots partnered with Chipotle to create their own official burrito that’s hopefully anything but “scaled” or “icy.”

The official Twenty One Pilots Burrito is on the lighter side, opting for a combination without beans. It’s filled with chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce, and queso blanco. It’s available to order only through Chipotle’s website or app and comes out to $8.65 and an estimated 1050 calories.

To share the news of their new partnership, Twenty One Pilots vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun filmed a cheeky teaser. It depicts to duo pulling up at their local Chipotle joint and being outed as regular customers. After the employees exchange niceties with Dun, he hops behind the counter to begin crafting the Twenty One Pilots Burrito for Joseph.

Along with the burrito, Twenty One Pilots plan to celebrate the release of Scaled And Icy with their first-ever global livestream event. The livestream takes place on the album’s release date and will see the band performing songs off their new LP, as well as hits from their previous projects.

Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Chipotle commercial above.

Scaled And Icy is out 5/21 via Fueled by Ramen/Elektra. Pre-order it here.

