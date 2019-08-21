Getty Image

“What Did I Screw Up?” is a mental exercise that occasionally keeps me up at night. It’s when I think back to something I wrote that I wish I could revise or even take back completely. Generally, I’m fine with the rogues’ gallery of takes that I’ve accumulated over the years. I don’t agree with all of it, but that’s okay. Evolving your perspective over time is a sign of personal growth! And I don’t think I’ve been egregiously wrong many times.

I was wrong about Songs Of Innocence, though.

Songs Of Innocence is a U2 album that came out five years ago as of next month. At the time, I dismissed it as “an edgeless album” that “justifies its own existence, but just barely.” Today, after spending the past few week or so listening to it, I would call Songs Of Innocence the best album that U2 has put out in the 21st century. If that seems like faint praise, I’ll go further: I think it’s the best U2 album since 1993’s Zooropa. Every track qualifies, at the very least, as as a “very good U2 song.” And there are two songs (“Every Breaking Wave” and “Song For Someone”) that I’m tempted to nudge toward “U2 classic” status. Overall, the album approaches the band’s prime, which is as much as you can reasonably expect from a 2010s U2 record.

I guess you could say that Songs Of Innocence “grew on me,” to use one of the oldest rock-critic clichés. But, of course, there’s more to it than that. My original review, like pretty much everything written about Songs Of Innocence in the fall of 2014, was preoccupied with how the album was released to Apple users, via a free “giveaway” in which it was systematically (and involuntarily) uploaded on tens of millions of phones. The intention was to manufacture a monoculture moment where “everyone” would be listening to the same U2 album at once. But the result was the biggest music-related PR disaster of the decade.