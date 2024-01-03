What brings a sense of home? Is it a place? Is it being around certain people? Or is it some other ineffable feeling? That’s the question melodic Aussie indie rockers Vacations are trying to get to the heart of on their upcoming album No Place Like Home.

If you’re not already, Vacations are a band any indie fan should be acquainted with. After finding sizable streaming success and touring last year behind their 2020 sophomore album Forever In Bloom, the band became struck with the concept of home. Not only does the act of touring inevitably ignite some longing for comfort and stability, but lead singer Campbell Burns also came to terms a mental health diagnosis. “I had to find a way to fall back in love with music and so much else in my life, or I knew I would simply cease to exist,” Burns said in a statement.

There are a lot of elements that create a sense of home on this album. The band’s signature shimmering synth chords combined with Burns’ mediative vocals manage to capture a sense of nostalgia throughout No Place Like Home‘s 10 earworm tracks, surely certifying Vacations as a playlist staple for fans of dreamy, sun-drenched indie rock.

Ahead of the release of No Place Like Home, Burns sits down with Uproxx to talk sleeping at a skate park, a fear of spiders, and Cillian Murphy in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Crying in the shower.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

With dignity, integrity, honor, courage, and respect.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My Mum and Dad, I wouldn’t be here talking to you right now if it wasn’t for their love and enthusiasm to pursue something I’m so passionate about. So many parents would be terrified at their child wanting to take up my music, but my parents supported me every step of the way.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Probably some kind of fish somewhere in Japan or Europe. I know that’s vague, but if I had to take a guess in the 28 years I’ve been on this earth.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

When I saw Weezer in Sydney years and years ago. They performed the Blue Album in its entirety from start to finish.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Oh Honey” by Delegation. I think it’s a perfect song; it’s timeless.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Clube da Esquina.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A skate park during our first tour in a small regional tour in Victoria, Australia. I slept well.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

New York is always a favorite for me, I adore that city so much. I’d love to perform somewhere in Japan one day; anywhere would be fine.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t over think it.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I can make a sound like a pterodactyl or a clicker from the Last of Us. I have this issue with acid reflux, and so when I hiccup, I make this incredibly loud shriek.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

There are so many causes to support, and sadly, so many charities that aren’t transparent in their process. I think I’d make an effort to do something on my own terms with the community I’ve got around me to make a difference. What that cause would be, though, I’m just not sure.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

I don’t think AI belongs anywhere near music. Creativity is something that is so human.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

Sade

Blood Orange

Glen Campbell

Tyler, The Creator

Caroline Polachek

Somewhere high in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

Whoever is behind Dracula Flow.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My first tattoo is “No-Fi” on my left thigh. I got it as a stick and poke with one of my best friends in someone’s kitchen. No-Fi was a DIY arts collective that me and my close friends worked on. We threw house parties, warehouse shows, art exhibitions, and so much more. I owe so much to those early years where we had no idea what we were doing and we felt like we could conquer the world.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I don’t actually have one, and it’s kind of a running gag at this point. Before every tour, I always say I’ll start doing vocal warm-ups, and I never do, but I’ll definitely do them starting the next tour.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

I think it was the Russian secret agent from Command & Conquer. That or Cillian Murphy.

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

I can’t even remember the last time I took a genuine holiday, it’s always a tour. I think I’d like to take myself to Japan, or bring all my American friends to the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, Australia.

What is your biggest fear?

Spiders, f*ck spiders.

No Place Like Home is out 1/12 via No Fun/Nettwerk Music Group. Find more information here.