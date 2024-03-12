We’re now a week and change away from Tigers Blood, the latest album from Waxahatchee. Katie Crutchfield still has some promo to do ahead of then, so today, she shared a new single, “365.” The song arrives alongside a one-shot video directed by frequent collaborators Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.

Crutchfield says of the song:

“‘365’ is a song about codependency as it pertains to addiction and relationships with addicts. It’s something I’ve dealt with a lot in my life and I really wanted to distill the nerves and emotions down to their purest form in this song. Brad Cook and I had a lot of ideas we tried for this one, but in the end, we tracked it live just him, Jake Lenderman and myself running the song a couple of times together in the room.”

In a new interview with Pitchfork, Crutchfield also noted of the thought process behind her new album, “I think my life gets weirder and less relatable the older that I get. So I try to write in a way that’s relatable to anyone with any problem. There’s some universal emotional truth that people can get to the bottom of, even if they don’t understand everything I’m talking about.”

Check out the “365” video above.

Tigers Blood is out 3/22 via Anti-. Find more information here.