What Did Jason Aldean Say On ‘Try That In A Small Town?’

Jason Aldean’s recent song, “Try That In A Small Town,” is facing controversy for both the song’s intense pro-gun content and music video. Lyrically, the country singer reacts to various acts with his own apparent threat: that those in a “small town” will take care of you with their guns.

The track opens with the lines, “Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk / Carjack an old lady at a red light / Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store / Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like / Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough.”

“Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / ‘Round here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t,” Aldean then goes on to warn in the chorus.

Other later lyrics in the song include “Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that sh*t might fly in the city, good luck” and “Full of good ol’ boys, raised up right / If you’re looking for a fight / Try that in a small town.”

As some have pointed out, Aldean was performing during the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, where over 400 people were wounded.

Check out some reactions to Jason Aldean’s lyrics below.

