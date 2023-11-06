Here’s Why Slipknot’s Drummer Jay Weinberg Left The Band

The future will be a bit different for Slipknot going forward. That’s because the band recently announced the departure of its drummer Jay Weinberg from the band. Weinberg’s exit comes nearly a decade after he joined the band back in 2014 following founding member Joey Jordison’s firing from the band in late 2013. Jordison notably passed away at 46 back in 2021.

In a statement on Slipknot’s website, the band wrote, “We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.” They added, “But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Weinberg’s contributions to Slipknot can be found on the band’s 2014 album .5: The Gray Chapter, 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind, and 2022’s The End, So Far. Weinberg’s exit is the second departure that Slipknot has experienced this year as their former keyboard player Craig Jones left the band earlier this year. Both Jones’ and Weinberg’s replacements have yet to be announced.