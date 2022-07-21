Wilco is in the midst of celebrating their iconic 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot on its 20th anniversary, as an expanded deluxe edition of the album is set for release this September. Now, though, Wilco is taking things even further with Crosseyed Strangers (titled after an “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart” lyric), a new alternate version of the album.

There’s a catch, though: It’s only available in the September 2022 issue of London-based magazine Uncut.

NME notes Crosseyed Strangers features alternate studio takes, live recordings, Jeff Tweedy solo cuts, and the finale from their recent New York performance of the album.

Tweedy told Uncut of Crosseyed Strangers:

“Revisiting Yankee Hotel Foxtrot has been a collaboration with our audience. We are a band that likes to make people happy. The tour, the box set, and now this compilation is all a part of letting everyone in as much as they want to come in. The songs pulled for this CD come from a variety of places over the years — versions that fans have responded well to. If you ever wondered what a time-travelling-enabled alternate version of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot would sound like, here’s your chance!”

The good news is that Crosseyed Strangers isn’t unobtainable for US-based Wilco collectors: Uncut subscriptions are available for non-UK readers, while just the September 2022 issue with the CD is available for standalone purchase without a subscription.

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (Deluxe Edition) is out 9/16 via Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.