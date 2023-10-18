It’s been five years since his last album Indigo, but now, Jack Tatum is back as Wild Nothing — and he’s not holding back.

Much has changed for Tatum in the past five years. For one, he became a first-time parent during the pandemic, an experience that transformed his worldview completely. “Bringing new life into the world drastically changes how you define yourself and what your purpose is,” Tatum said in a statement. “Before, I wrapped up so much of myself in my music and all of it, the writing, the traveling. That was really who I thought I was. The double whammy of having a kid and not being able to do that anymore—it exposed a lot about what is important to me. It made me understand much better why people gravitate to divine beliefs or why it feels so good to attempt to have an answer.”

Enter Hold, Wild Nothing’s upcoming album (out October 27 on Captured Tracks). With 11 dance-inspired tracks drenched with the 80s synth pop sound Wild Nothing has become synonymous with, Hold explores existential questions of ego, suburbia, and making the “right” life choices. Ahead of the release of Hold, Tatum sits down with Uproxx to talk Tom Petty, roasting celebrity houses, and family vacations in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Earnest, Measured, Pensive, Cumulative.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Bleak Uproxx! I guess I’ll be just praying that teenagers will inexplicably get really into 2010s dream pop? I think it’s more likely that there will just be some old folks like me who are reminded of their youth and that’s a happy enough thought.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Paddy McAloon of Prefab Sprout is someone who I really respect on a number of different levels. First off just a phenomenal songwriter, both lyrically and melodically. He strikes me as someone who has been very aspirational but also very grounded in reality and with a certain humility over the course of his career. There’s only been a handful of people who have made this kind of brainy pop music with integrity in my opinion and he’s one of them.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

My wife and I have built up this whole mythology about a meal we had in Savannah once. We had a hummus made out of green peanuts that was honestly so good that we’re always just like, “Did this really happen? Did we make this up??”. It was served with celery for God’s sake. The rest of the meal was fine, pretty unremarkable. I don’t even think the restaurant exists anymore. The whole thing sounds so boring and doesn’t make any sense and yet we both somehow agree on this being the best thing we’ve ever eaten.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Bonnaroo in 2013. Generally speaking I’m pretty anti-festival as a viewing experience and it was raining nearly the whole time but I barely noticed cause it was just HIT after HIT after HIT.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Anthems For a Seventeen Year-Old Girl” by Broken Social Scene reminds me so much of being a teenager that I find it borderline uncomfortable to listen to. Definitely going through a bit of a ballad phase right now, “Why” by Annie Lennox and “Nightswimming” by REM both threaten to bring out the waterworks.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

I mean, honestly the Bonnaroo lineup for 2013 because my memory sucks.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

On our first European tour a German promoter “hooked us up” with a guy who had a place for us to crash. We walk in and it’s a completely empty flat with the exception of like 3 mattresses on the ground with no sheets and what looked like a wedding dress nailed to the wall. Just insane. Needless to say, I did not sleep super well.