Foo Fighters are at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles tonight (September 27) for the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert honoring the band’s late drummer after he died unexpectedly in Colombia on March 25. The first tribute show took place earlier this month at London’s Wembley Stadium and traversed 50 songs across six hours, closing with “My Hero” featuring Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Shane, blowing everyone away on the drums.

The London show prompted Mark Ronson to call it “one of the greatest rock and roll shows ever assembled,” made Trent Reznor cry, and catapulted “Everlong” atop Billboard‘s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The 4.5-hour cut of the Paramount+ livestream from London is still available, leading fans to wonder if they will also be able to watch the LA Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Unfortunately for Foo fans, representatives have confirmed to Uproxx that tonight’s LA concert will not be streamed.

Paramount+ had announced in mid-August that the London tribute concert would be livestreamed. However, Foo Fighters made an announcement of their own that should be exciting for anyone planning to attend — adding more artists, such as Tommy Lee, to a lineup that already included Ronson, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, and many more. Both shows have benefitted MusiCares and Music Support.

Before Tuesday night’s show, Foo guitarist Chris Shiflett shed light on whether the band will make new music without Hawkins during the September 23 episode of The Plug With Justin Jay podcast as the future of Foo remains uncertain. In mid-September, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees revealed a greatest hits album, The Essential Foo Fighters, is arriving October 28 — their first release since Hawkins’ tragic passing. The official cause of the 50-year-old’s death has still not been determined.