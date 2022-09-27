Ever since Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died earlier this year, the band’s future has remained unclear. They took a long time away from the spotlight after the death before returning earlier this month for the Hawkins tribute concert in London. (The second tribute concert, in Los Angeles, is tonight, September 27.) Then, a couple weeks ago, they group announced their first post-Hawkins release, a new best-of compilation album.

So, it appears the gears are starting to turn again for Foo Fighters, and now guitarist Chris Shiflett has hinted at the band’s future, suggesting they will in fact make a new album at some point.

Shiflett (who has released a couple of solo singles since this summer) was a guest on a recent episode of the The Plug With Justin Jay podcast (as NME notes) and was asked if other interviewers have mentioned Hawkins or avoided the topic. Shiflett responded, “Most people that I’ve encountered have been respectful about it or try to avoid it. It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie-woogie.”

He added, “I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters, it was 1999 so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave [Grohl] about it but not ask. I would think it would turn into that kinda thing.”

Listen to the full interview here.