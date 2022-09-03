Foo Fighters Lollapalooza Chile 2022
Getty Image
Indie

Taylor Hawkins’ Son Joins Foo Fighters Onstage To Close The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Like father, like son. After a jam-packed day full of several major bands performing at the Foo Fighters‘ Taylor Hawkins Tribute show in London, Hawkins’ 16-year-old-son Shane joined the band to close the day.

In the above video, Shane Hawkins can be seen taking up the drumset while the Foo Fighters perform “My Hero.” Though it was a clearly emotional moment, it is equally as exciting to see Shane pay homage to his father in such an appropriate way.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute show was host to many different acts, namely members of AC/DC, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Liam Gallagher, and a special performance by Them Crooked Vultures, marking their first live appearance in over 12 years.

Dave Chappelle also made an appearance at the show, recalling the time he was a guest on Saturday Night Live on the same evening the Foo Fighters perform. The comedian told a story of how he was backstage at a Foo Fighters show as Madison Square Garden and met a younger Shane Hawkins.

“The kid said, ‘I want to be a drummer, like my father.’ In that room, in Madison Square Garden, even though I met Foo Fighters many nights, I felt like I met [Taylor] for the first time… It was my first time seeing [Taylor] being a dad. And what a cool f*cking dad.”

Check out footage of Shane Hawkins joining Foo Fighters onstage above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×