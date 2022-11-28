There are a lot of bourbons on the market. Some were crafted to be sipped neat, on the rocks, or with a few splashes of water; some were created solely to be mixed with. A choice few nail both designations. While we could spend all day sorting bourbons into various categories, today we are most concerned with the first section: easy-drinking, mellow, sippable bourbons. While there are many great bourbons well-suited to drink straight, there are certainly some that stand above others. But with so many options, it’s difficult to pick just one or two. Heather Wibbels, managing director of Bourbon Women in Louisville agrees. “This is like asking me to choose a favorite child,” she says. “In general, the best bourbons to sip neat depends on the palate of the person drinking. We all know that finding that great bourbon is highly subjective. For me, the best bourbons to drink neat are the ones I sip with friends and family to celebrate a great occasion or tell a fun story.” Since we understand how complicated picking the right sipping bourbon can be, we decided to go to the experts for help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders and mixologists to tell us the best bourbons to drink straight. They didn’t disappoint with their warming, flavorful selections. Angel’s Envy Miguel Chambers, bartender at Broken Shaker at Freehand in New York City ABV: 43.3% Average Price: $55 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: I love port wine and I love bourbon so naturally, bourbon aged in Port barrels always has my attention and Angel’s Envy is my recommendation. It’s mellow, complex, and filled with flavor. Tasting Notes: It’s great to sip on because you get chocolate vanilla notes with hints of maple that don’t overwhelm or undermine the sipping experience.

J. Rieger & Co Bottled in Bond Gui Jaroschy, partner at Unfiltered Hospitality in Miami ABV: 50% Average Price: Limited Availability The Whiskey: I am a big fan of J. Rieger & Co out of Kansas City. A few months ago, I tried their Bottled in Bond Bourbon which they will release more widely next year (in 2023). Tasting Notes: It’s big, fruity, spicy, and rich on the palate. It’s six years and it is definitely worth the wait. Heaven’s Door Cask Strength Single Barrel Cosimo Bruno, beverage curator at Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan ABV: 62% Average Price: $75 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: A bourbon that I am particularly high on right now is Heaven’s Cask Strength Door Single Barrel. It is very rich, forward, and full of personality. After breathing a bit, the full notes of the bourbon come alive and make this a great sipper to enjoy during a cool fall afternoon – or if you need something to help warm up during the winter months. Tasting Notes: Notable flavors of toasted coconut, chocolate, honey, toffee, cinnamon, and vanilla make this is a great sipper. Calumet farm 15 Single Rack Black Lori Leber, bartender at The Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, Kentucky ABV: 52.5% Average Price: $149.99 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: Calumet farm 15-Year Single Rack Black. It has a good profile for the palate. The longest aged of all of Calumet Farm’s expressions, all of the barrels come from the center cut rack in the barrel house. Tasting Notes: You get hints of vanilla and oak with occasional nut flavor. The cherries also allow you to get a fruit flow and make the drink smooth however you choose to drink it.

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Heather Wibbels, managing director of Bourbon Women in Louisville ABV: 60.4% Average Price: $150 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is always a great pick for me. The high proof means that I can sip neat in the winter to warm myself up, and it does well on the rocks if I’m sipping in summer. It’s a complex, classic pour, and the higher proof means that it’s much more variable as you nose and sip it – there are more flavors to pull out and more aromas to detect. Tasting Notes: Each bottle is a little different, but every bottle tastes delicious, although we always have our favorites that we nurse along as long as possible. Caramel, oak, candied orange, and vanilla. Weller 12 Year Cody Kennedy, bartender at Juniper Preserve in Bend, Oregon ABV: 45% Average Price: $399 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: Weller 12-year wheated bourbon is the best sipping bourbon on the planet — 100%. Every flavor in the bourbon palate can be found in the Weller 12 year.

Why is it such a great sipping bourbon? Everything from mouthfeel to proof makes it elegant and decadent at the same time. Tasting Notes: Caramel, nutty, molasses, oak, but none in any overwhelming way. Everything works together in unison. Woodford Reserve Donny Largotta, beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City ABV: 45.2% Average Price: $45 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: The best Bourbon would have to be Woodford Reserve. This classic, surprisingly well-priced flagship expression from Woodford Reserve is well-balanced and complex. Tasting Notes: It contains subtle hints of citrus, cinnamon, cocoa, toffee, and caramel. In my opinion, it has one of the smoothest finishes of any bourbon I’ve ever had in my life. Michter’s US-1 Bourbon Robert Kidd, head bartender at La Cavalier in Wilmington, Delaware ABV: 45.7% Average Price: $45 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: Michter’s Small-Batch Bourbon is a great spirit to sip on. The bourbon comes in a touch higher than 90 proof, that’s a nice, sweet spot for bourbon to be enjoyed neat. The small batch entry level is great, and there are plenty of other options for those that want to see what more the distillery has to offer. Tasting Notes: Michter’s small batch has a wonderfully rich inviting note and a great balance of sweet caramel and spice on the palate.

Elijah Craig Small Batch Nicholas Bennett, beverage director at Porchlight in New York City ABV: 47% Average Price: $39.99 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: I am drinking the Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon at home right now. I love the nutty and grassy aromas that are noticeable throughout. And if I am drinking it straight, I’m usually not reaching for anything too high-proof. Tasting Notes: Orange peels, vanilla beans, caramel, oak, and honey, are just a few of the flavors found in this popular expression. Eagle Rare 10 Adam Montgomerie, bar manager at Hawksmoor in New York City ABV: 45% Average Price: $99.99 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: For sipping neat I really like Eagle Rare 10-year-old. It’s not quite as easy to find as it once was but it is outstanding value for money. It has great depth of flavor and complexity which makes it ideal for enjoying neat. Tasting Notes: Notes of caramel, honey, vanilla, apple, and ginger are all present and it also has a lovely long, lingering finish. Henry McKenna Single Barrel Matt Burnett, bar manager at Bellwether House & Folklore Restaurant in Savannah, Georgia ABV: 50% Average Price: $99.99 for a 750ml bottle The Whiskey: Henry McKenna Single Barrel. This sometimes hard-to-find bourbon checks all the boxes. It’s aged 10 years, bottled-in-bond, and single barrel. It’s produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, so you know it’s a good juice. Tasting Notes: Charred oak, burnt brown sugar, honey, and a touch of rye spice. While I usually search out complexity in a whiskey, Henry McKenna is just so perfectly balanced there’s no need to look elsewhere. And while it can be tough to find, when you do find a bottle, it won’t break the bank.