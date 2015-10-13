13 Bottles That Make Better Conversation Pieces Than The Liquor They Hold

Getty Image

We’ve all done it: You want to bring a bottle of something to a party, but have no idea what, and now you’re at the local liquor store, and everything feels so uninspired. You don’t want to drop $40 for something that looks like it might cost $10, but you don’t want to seem cheap, either. Ultimately, you get tired of pacing the aisles of the Wine And Liquor Emporium and grab something based on the cool label or the bottle.

We’ve done it, You’ve done it, and those Don Drapering folks down at the ad agencies bank on us doing it again. And, they’re probably right in assuming we will. Cool labels and eye-catching bottles will never cease to stop the wandering, panicked, booze shopper in their tracks. Allow us to ease your troubles during your next run to the liquor store. These 13 bottles are sure to help draw some attention your way at the next get-together. Exactly what type of attention entirely depends on the bottle you pick.

Coronation Khukri XXX Rum

Rum-Padaise.de

This Nepalese spirit is for the regal, pirate-y types. It was first placed on shelves in 1974 to mark the coronation of the king of Nepal (his royal highness Shri Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev). We dare you to walk into a party with this bottle and that information and proceed to act like Nepalese elite while swilling rum from the butt end of a glass kukri knife. Please, submit the story of the ensuing night to us. We’re all ears for that one.