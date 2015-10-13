13 Bottles That Make Better Conversation Pieces Than The Liquor They Hold

#Drinks #Alcohol
10.13.15 2 years ago 4 Comments
GettyImages-450742519

Getty Image

We’ve all done it: You want to bring a bottle of something to a party, but have no idea what, and now you’re at the local liquor store, and everything feels so uninspired. You don’t want to drop $40 for something that looks like it might cost $10, but you don’t want to seem cheap, either. Ultimately, you get tired of pacing the aisles of the Wine And Liquor Emporium and grab something based on the cool label or the bottle.

We’ve done it, You’ve done it, and those Don Drapering folks down at the ad agencies bank on us doing it again. And, they’re probably right in assuming we will. Cool labels and eye-catching bottles will never cease to stop the wandering, panicked, booze shopper in their tracks. Allow us to ease your troubles during your next run to the liquor store. These 13 bottles are sure to help draw some attention your way at the next get-together. Exactly what type of attention entirely depends on the bottle you pick.

Coronation Khukri XXX Rum

coronation_khukri_1-2

Rum-Padaise.de

This Nepalese spirit is for the regal, pirate-y types. It was first placed on shelves in 1974 to mark the coronation of the king of Nepal (his royal highness Shri Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev). We dare you to walk into a party with this bottle and that information and proceed to act like Nepalese elite while swilling rum from the butt end of a glass kukri knife. Please, submit the story of the ensuing night to us. We’re all ears for that one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholCool DesignDRINKSlife

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP