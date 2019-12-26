The 2010s was the decade of the pod. The medium of blabbing into the worldwide void had been around for a few years when 2010 dawned, but it was really these past ten years that solidified podcasting as its own quadrant of the entertainment industry. As we close out 2019, it’s common to see star podcasters get book, movie, and TV deals while pulling in megawatt guests. The form is all grown up. Since we listen to a lot of podcasts around these parts, we thought we’d throw down the 12 podcasts that helped define podcasting over the past decade. Are these the best podcasts ever? Maybe not. But they are iconic examples from several genres that straight-up changed the game. One small caveat here: There are a lot of great new podcasts that didn’t make this list. We’re mostly focused on podcasts that have been running for years and are definitive examples of the form. If you want newer launches, you can check out our favorite podcasts of 2019. Let’s dive into the podcasts that defined the decade. Related: The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

The story of the murder of Hae Min Lee was picked over as was the trial and conviction of Adnan Syed for her murder. There were no easy answers given by Koenig (she’s a pro, after all) and the case is still being mulled over to this day. True crime and story-telling podcasts were never the same after season one dropped. Where To Jump In: Start with episode one of season one. This is a serialized podcast, so jumping around isn’t going to work too well. Where to Listen: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

The podcast started in 2015, has over 130 episodes under its belt, and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. Hell, you can even buy Lore branded whisky from Lapgroaig now. This show runs deep. Where To Jump In: Episode 113, ‘Word of Mouth,’ is a great taster episode, sorry. The episode looks at myths around medicinal cannibalism around the world. It’s a creepy AF episode and will clue you into the show’s feel. Where to Listen: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

Now, seemingly, every other comedian in business has a chat show in the vein of Maron’s … for better or worse. Where To Jump In: The episode with President Obama is a must-listen, full stop. Where to Listen: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox