A Compendium Of Anthony Bourdain’s Best Travel And Food Advice

Today, June 25th, 2019 marks the inaugural “Bourdain Day” — celebrating the life of the late great chef/ vagabond on what would’ve been his 63rd birthday. Just one year and change after Anthony Bourdain’s tragic death, longtime friends and fellow celebrity chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés are asking fans to celebrate the famed “enthusiast” by raising a glass of beer, wine, water, or whatever else they feel like tipping back to offer salutations to a man who always sought to genuinely understand the world we all share.

In short, they want everyone to “Toast Tony.”

“I suffered so much grief after what happened that I only hope people will turn all that grief into happiness of life, and remember how Tony made the world a smaller place by bringing us all together,” Andrés told Esquire, adding, “I hope that… people will go, will enjoy life, will have a drink. They will cook, they will go to a food truck. They will go to a picnic. They will go to a street vendor. A hot dog, a fancy restaurant, whatever.”

So, let’s do that. In honor of #BourdainDay, we beseech you to ignore Postmates for a second and venture out on the street. Explore your community by patronizing someplace you’ve never visited before. Order a round for a stranger while you’re at it. It’s what Bourdain truly wanted for all of us — to break out of the rigidity of our daily lives and invite the sorts of happy accidents that he specialized in.

Need more motivation and inspiration to get offline and head out into the real world? We’ve compiled all the best travel, food, and life advice from Anthony Bourdain below.

PART I: Traveling Like Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain was a man of many talents — celebrity chef, author, journalist, martial artist — but we perhaps know him best as a traveler, here’s why:

First step, Get Out Into The World

“If I’m an advocate for anything, it’s to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. The extent to which you can walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food, it’s a plus for everybody. Open your mind, get up off the couch, move.”

This quote from No Reservations is one of Bourdain’s most cited quotes and for good reason. Sometimes our biggest obstacle is having the will to just get up and do something, don’t let the prospect of planning hold you back, sometimes it’s best to not have plans at all.