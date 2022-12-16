The 30 Best American Whiskeys Of 2022, Ranked

30. Grand Teton Private Stock Straight Corn Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $80 The Whisky: This high-altitude whiskey is made with 100% Idaho-grown corn. That corn is mashed with pure Rocky mountain water, which is also used to proof the juice before bottling. But first, the whiskey spends 6.5 years resting in oak before single barrels are picked for a bottling run. Tasting Notes: Maple syrup and clove-studded oranges lead on the nose with rum raisin, mild sour butter, and a hint of old cellar beams. The palate is lush with a warm sense of mulled wine spices and sour cherry next to cinnamon-buttered toast and soft yet sweet corn muffins. The end has a smooth vanilla base with a hint of date and black tea next to buttery cornmeal with a hint of brown sugar. Bottom Line: This is just really nice whiskey from a very small operator in the Rockies. 29. Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $39 The Whiskey: This is where things get interesting. Evidently Master Distiller Chris Fletcher and Assitant Distiller Lexi Phillips have been laying down barrels of American single malt on the side and not telling a soul. This expression, a “triple mash,” is comprised of 60% Jack’s Tennessee Rye, 20% Jack’s Tennessee Whiskey, and 20% of their new American malt. Once those bonded whiskeys are blended, they’re proofed down with that iconic cave water and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with a hint of wet malts that leads into a big note of fresh honey with a hint of honeycomb. There’s a touch of vanilla on the nose alongside wet deck planks, a little bit of sweetgrass, a hint of potting soil, and big and plump dates with a very distant note of cream soda. The palate is all about those wet malts with plenty of vanilla backbone — think full pods you pay $30 each for. The mid-palate is super soft with hints of nutmeg, buttery toffee covered in crushed almond, and that vitamin aisle again all leading to wet wicker, more of that vanilla, a whisper of applewood, and a super clear sense of rain-covered slate on the very backend. Bottom Line: This is the progenitor of Jack Daniel’s foray into American single malt. The vibe here is classic enough to hold the attention of Tennessee whiskey fans while offering something unique and fresh.

28. Breckenridge Whiskey Imperial Stout Cask ABV: 54.25% Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: This whiskey is a match made in Colorado. The whiskey is aged in imperial oatmeal stout from Breckenridge Brewing. The brewery and distillery are only two miles apart. So, there’s very little time between the beer getting emptied from the barrels and the whiskey getting filled in, adding extra layers of flavor to the final product. Moreover, you can actually get the beer that was aged in the bourbon barrels for this project from Breckenridge Brewing in case you’re looking for a good pairing this winter. Tasting Notes: The nose on this one is surprisingly fruity with a mix of dark berries that are almost tart with hints of ripe banana and chocolate-covered strawberries with a hint of burnt vanilla husks. The palate dries out that strawberry while the chocolate darkens as salted caramel kicks with an eggnog spice base and a touch of dry and mild chili pepper flakes. The finish lingers for a while as the burnt vanilla, caramel, and dark berries coalesce under the dark and bitter chocolate. Bottom Line: This is a great crafty whiskey (the grain and fruit really speak to craft beer brewing vibes) that’s worth pairing with a good beer any time of year. 27. Tattersall Minnesota Wheat Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $46 The Whiskey: This whiskey is made from 100% locally grown Minnesota wheat, which adds a nice depth of local flavor. That wheat is then fermented with a fruity yeast strain before distilling. The juice is then cold-aged in those Minnesota winters before batching, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Hints of berries and bananas lead towards a caramel spice undercut with vanilla on the nose with a slight grassy nature. There’s a mild spice — think cardamom, dry chili, and cinnamon — on the palate with red berries and dark chocolate kissed with sweet caramel. The end leans into the grassy nature of the wheat with a dash more of that chili/cinnamon spiciness. Bottom Line: This is a very easy-going wheated whiskey with a nice spicy edge.

26. Keeper’s Heart Whiskey Irish + American 110 Proof ABV: 55% Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: The latest release from Irish-American whiskey brand Keeper’s Heart blends Irish grain and pot still whiskeys with American rye whiskey (all aged over four years). Unlike the previous releases from the brand, this expression ramps up the rye whiskey and ABVs with a higher proof and only a touch of water in the final blend. Tasting Notes: Oatcakes and vanilla wafers mingle with raisins, bushels of apples, and gingerbread with a hint of honey and I want to say mango skins. The palate leans into the soft and powdered winter spices with a soft orange citrus note that leads to apple nut oatmeal with plenty of fresh honey and raisin next to spicy apple cider and ginger snaps. The end has a maltiness that’s followed by sweet winter spices, honey, and nuttiness. Bottom Line: This was the bottle of Keeper’s Heart to get this year thanks to those ABVs really allowing the masterful blending to shine. 25. Rogue Rolling Thunder Stouted Whiskey ABV: 57.45% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: This Oregon whiskey is all about in-house production. The beer/base of the whiskey comes from Rogue’s own brewery. The juice is distilled on-site. And, finally, the barrels are hand-crafted — from barrels that held Rogue’s stout — at Rogue’s own barrel works. The American single malt spends one year mellowing in new Oregon oak casks before the juice is re-barreled in those stout casks for an additional two years of maturation. Tasting Notes: The nose invites you with a dark roast coffee cut with a few pumps of orange syrup and topped with a dark chocolate foam with a dusting of nutmeg. The palate largely delivers on that but lets the coffee bitter towards an espresso bean while the dark chocolate dries out into a powder and the spice warms towards candy cinnamon with a touch more of that orange lurking in the background. The mid-palate veers away from the dryness towards a creamy vanilla finish with a touch of powdered sugar and dark chocolate powder. Bottom Line: This is a dark and fun whiskey, especially if you’re looking for a great beer pairing pour.

24. Penelope American Light Whiskey ABV: 67.3% Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: This unique release from Penelope is “light” in the sense of aging, not like a “light” beer. This is all about the barrel having no char which is classified as “light whiskey.” Anyway, this expression is a blend of MGP whiskeys (pretty much the only distillery making light whiskey) that’s left at a very high proof before bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: This is a wild card with familiar notes of pancake batter with plenty of vanilla, caramel corn balls, sweet apple tarts, and a mild dose of very soft yet resinous pine. The palate moves from creamy vanilla pie toward apple crumble with plenty of butter and brown sugar, cinnamon, and tartness before a layer of soft floral citrus arrives. The finish feels like vanilla cupcakes frosted with an eggnog frosting with plenty of powdered sugar everywhere next to a woody yet subtle spice mix. Bottom Line: This feels like a style that’s going to catch on (again) as distillers and blenders look to expand their shelf space, and this is a great example of why it’ll catch on. 23. The Beverly High Rye Fine American Whiskey ABV: 48% Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: This brand-new whiskey is rendered from a marriage of Iowa’s famed Cedar Ridge and Indiana’s MGP whiskeys. The blend balances bourbon with a majority of rye in the mix to create a “high rye” American whiskey. Tasting Notes: The nose is soft and full of rye bread crusts, a touch of pound cake, and a hint of marzipan with a mild “woodiness” below everything. The palate feels very Irish Whiskey with a spiced maltiness — cinnamon and nutmeg mostly — next to wet brown sugar, floral honey, and a hint of lemon pepper. The end really leans into the maltiness with a hint of nutshell woodiness and toffee sweetness next to mild raisin notes. Bottom Line: This is a very approachable and drinkable whiskey that works well on the rocks and slaps in a cocktail.

22. Old Carter Straight American Whiskey ABV: 66.8% Average Price: $640 The Whiskey: Old Carter might be the ultimate whiskey nerd label. The blends are hand-selected by the husband and wife team, Mark and Sherri Carter, from the best barrels they can find. Beyond that, they keep their blends and details pretty close to their chest to add a little mystery to the endeavor. Tasting Notes: This opens with a nose full of rich and creamy vanilla ice cream scoop over a pecan waffle with hints of dark cherries, Honey Nut Cheerios, and a touch of old cedar all sneaking in. The palate leans into that waffle with a good pour over maple syrup over cinnamon brown butter, a fresh batch of glazed doughnuts, and a few braids of spicy orange-infused tobacco. The end leans back into the vanilla with a sheet cake vibe as the dark berries attach to the tobacco and wintry spice with a final note of creamy toffee and nougat. Bottom Line: Old Carter remains one of those brands whiskey insiders love to talk about but hasn’t hit the mainstream yet. This is a good entry point for a wider audience to enjoy the blending masterwork at play. 21. 291 Colorado Whiskey 11th Anniversary ABV: 68.75% Average Price: $200 (Distillery only) The Whiskey: This whiskey celebrates 291’s 11th anniversary of distilling out in Colorado. The juice is made from 291’s classic mash and then aged for around two-plus years in barrels with Aspen wood staves added into the whiskey barrels. A select handful of the absolute best of the best barrels was then hand-picked then batched and bottled as-is to create this cask-strength version. Tasting Notes: There’s a clear sense of old porch wicker that leads to worn leather, chili-spiked dark chocolate, and dark and meaty dried dates, figs, and prunes with a hint of vanilla. The palate is darkly fruity and then blows out with intense ABVs. It’s a hot buzz that mutes everything else until it fades, revealing orange and vanilla with woody winter spice and some more dried stone fruits. Bottom Line: This fleeting limited edition from craft darling 291 out in Colorado is one of their best releases.

20. Balcones ZZ Top Tres Hombres Texas Whisky 2022 Edition ABV: 50% Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: ZZ Top worked directly with Master Distiller Jared Himstedt (over Zoom) to blend three Balcones whiskies together. The blend is one part Balcone’s signature Blue Corn Whisky, one part Texas Single Malt, and one part Texas Rye. The idea behind the blends was to build the sip from a bold and oily base towards a fruity mid-palate that ends up nice and spicy. Tasting Notes: This opens with a Digestive Biscuit with a hint of brown butter, brown sugar, and pecan leading to a moment of dried juniper next to floral citrus. The palate is bright with a grapefruit soda vibe — more Fresca than Jarritos — as a moment of cumin dances with some suede, grape must, and a salty cracker. The end leans into the floral side of the citrus while adding in a hint of fresh ginger spice and apple cider cinnamon candies. Bottom Line: This was one of the funniest releases of the year. 19. BLACKENED A Blend of Whiskeys Finished in Black Brandy Casks ABV: 45% Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: This whiskey from Metallica uses a special “Black Noise” method while finishing the aging process of the booze. The whiskey barrels are exposed to sonic waves which jostle the wood and allow the spirit to interact with the sugars a bit more than usual. The whiskey in those barrels is a blend of bourbon and rye whiskeys that are vatted and then finished in black brandy casks before a blast of music, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: The nose is mildly sweet with a hint of honey next to light chili pepper spice, old leather, and burnt sugars with a twinge of butteriness. The palate is fairly classic with a mix of rich vanilla, soft caramel, winter spices, another touch of dried chili pepper, and maple syrup candies. The end dries out with a note of dried straw next to creamy vanilla and a final note of chili tobacco spiciness. Bottom Line: Sonic aging aside, this is a serious whiskey with a great flavor profile that proves Blackened is more than just a celeb brand. It’s a real contender.

18. Five Trail Blended American Whiskey Barrel Proof Bold and Uncut ABV: 59.5% Average Price: $69 The Whiskey: This new batch of whiskey from Coors’ new distillery and Bardstown Bourbon Company out in Kentucky blends six-year-old Colorado single malt with 12-year-old Kentucky bourbon. Once batched, those whiskeys go into the bottle with zero filtering or proofing. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with a sense of old leather and cumin seeds next to salted caramel, pecan waffles, real maple syrup, and browned butter with a few woody spices thrown in alongside a date or prune. The palate sweetens the spices with a hint of sour mulled wine next to caramel apples, Cherry Coke, gingerbread, and allspice-heavy Christmas cake with candied orange rinds. The end leans into the gingerbread with a nice layer of marzipan and cedar over some mild ABV warmth. Bottom Line: Coors released four expressions for this line this year and this was the bottle to add to your bar cart. 17. F.E.W. Motor Oil Whiskey Finished in Rum and Vermouth Casks ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $60 (Coming Soon) The Whiskey: This whiskey is a collab between Illinois’ F.E.W. Spirits and the rock band Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. The juice in the bottle is a blend of F.E.W. Bourbon finished in rum barrels, F.E.W. Bourbon finished in vermouth barrels, and a mesquite-smoked wheat whiskey. Those barrels are vatted and proofed down to 101 proof before bottling. Tasting Notes: This opens with a clear sense of chocolate malts next to dry reeds and rich spice with a slightly floral edge. Think sassafras by way of whole cinnamon and very subtle hibiscus. The palate starts off with a dry chocolate cookie before layering in vanilla husks, brown sugar, and a faint whisper of fat from a brisket smoker. The end lets the brown sugar and dry spices mingle with a thin line of that fatty smoke rounding things out. Bottom Line: F.E.W. has never really let us down and this whiskey was a high point in a great year for the brand.

16. Journeyman Distillery Corsets, Whips, and Whiskey ABV: 66.25% Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: This Michigan whiskey is 100% wheat whiskey. The grains are 100% organic and grown locally around Michigan. The whiskey then ages for an undisclosed about of time before it’s blended into a final product that looks to Irish whiskey for inspiration. Tasting Notes: There’s a clear sense of toffee and vanilla cake on the nose with a dash of woody winter spices, eggnog creaminess and nutmeg, and a light whisper of smudged sweetgrass. The palate leans into the smoldering grassiness while warm dark spices add a sharpness before stewed pears and plums mingle with clove, anise, and cinnamon bark next to oily vanilla pods and a whisper of old leather and tobacco wrapped in dry sweetgrass on the warm and buzzing finish. Bottom Line: This whiskey won a ton of awards this year, including Best in Show/Whiskey of the Year at Fred Minnick’s Ascot Awards. Hype aside, this whiskey lives up to all those accolades as a devilishly fun sipper and one hell of a cocktail base. 15. Whiskey War Double Double A Blend of Straight Whiskeys ABV: 56.75% Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: This Ohio whiskey is hewn from a rye-heavy mash bill. That spicy juice is then rested in new American oak for a spell before being vatted and re-barreled into another brand-new American oak barrel, all adding up to five years of mellowing. Those barrels are then batched and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: There’s a sweet sense of salted caramel on the nose that gives way to dried chili pepper, old wet leather sheets, pink peppercorns, and a hint of burnt orange rinds over cider-soaked cinnamon bark and raw waffle batter with a whisper of pecan. The palate hits that burnt orange and caramel note harder as minor keys of winter spice, fruit cake, and rum raisin darken the taste. The end has a sense of pitchy firewood and sweet oak next to smudging sage and spearmint-chocolate tobacco just dusted with lemon pepper from the 90s. Bottom Line: This is another award-winning whiskey — awarded Best Blended Whiskey of 2022 in San Francisco — that lives up to the hype. It’s really freaking tasty and makes a killer Manhattan.

14. Balcones Big Baby Bottled In Bond Straight Corn Whiskey Matured in Tequila Casks ABV: 50% Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: This Texas whiskey is one of the most interesting releases of 2022. The juice is made from 100% roasted blue corn from New Mexico. That mash is pot distilled before going into used tequila barrels for a five-year rest. After maturation, the barrels are vatted and proofed down to 100 proof per bottled-in-bond law and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with a lovely balance of fresh and bright Key lime pie next to freshly cracked black and red peppercorns with dry corn cobs, grapefruit pith, and a dash of old dry cedar bark intertwined with orange-laced tobacco leaves and black tea. The palate leans into dry chili spice with a hint of sea salt next to honeydew melon skins, vanilla wafers, and a burst of apple Jolly Rancher that leans toward Martinelli Apple Cider cut with cream soda. The end kicks up the melon vibe with a watermelon candy vibe before layers of dry sweetgrass, cedar bark, lime leaves, and vanilla tobacco finish the sip on a dry yet bright note. Bottom Line: This is a great example of the unique, fresh, and fun whisky coming out of Balcones right now. 13. Barrell Private Release Kentucky Whiskey Finished in an Apricot Barrel ABV: 57.8% Average Price: $125 The Whiskey: These releases from Barrell Craft Spirits tend to be the best of the best barrels they have stocked. This expression is made from Kentucky whiskeys that are up to 18 years old. Those whiskeys are then finished in apricot brandy barrels before bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Apricot jam and creamy peanut butter mingle with mint candy, anise, clove, and sweet black licorice ropes with a secondary layer of spicy, woody tobacco and vanilla cream underneath it all. The palate opens with a sweet bran muffin next to dry porch wicker as dried chili pepper spice warms things up and dried and leather fruit — think dates, dried apricot, and maybe even dried pineapple — balance the taste. The finish is soft yet full of dark fruits, woody spices, and a hint of vanilla cream pipe tobacco. Bottom Line: If you’re looking for a nutty, spicy, fruit bomb, this is the whiskey for you.

12. Bardstown Discovery Series #9 Blended Whiskey ABV: 56.25% Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: The Bardstown Discovery Series has become one of the most beloved and sought-after blended whiskeys in the game. Their latest edition is a mix of 35% eight-year-old Georgia bourbon, 31% 12-year-old Kentucky bourbon, 19% 17-year-old Tennessee whiskey, and 15% 12-year-old corn whiskey from Ontario. Those barrels are shipped to Bardstown where they’re masterfully vatted and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: The nose on this is dense yet inviting with hints of sour apple next to waxy cacao nibs, old boot leather, bruised plums, wet cedar bark braids, soft winter spice, and a hint of wet forest mushroom underneath it all. The palate is ultra lush with creamy vanilla leading things off as layers of cinnamon cake, dry reeds, and a twinge of spicy orange tobacco leaf mingle. The end is pure silk thanks to that vanilla with an accent of chanterelles and stewed plums in a ginger/cinnamon/clove brown sugar syrup base. Bottom Line: Bardstown Discovery Series just keeps getting better and better. While I’m still partial to #6 from last year, this year’s high point was #9, and has really stuck with me. 11. Rare Character The Exceptional Series Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey Aged 11 Years ABV: 67.5% (varies) Average Price: $149 The Whiskey: This new whiskey from the Rare Character team out in Kentucky is a single barrel that’s like finding a golden needle in a haystack. The single barrel was distilled back in February 2011 with a mash of bill of 65% malted barley and 35% corn. That barrel was left alone until December 2022 when the Rare Character team bottled it completely as-is. Tasting Notes: This whiskey opens with a nose full of sharp chili spices soaked in apple cider and cherry liquor with a sense of old leather saddles, rich and sweet porridge, coconut cookies with dark chocolate chips, and a sense of old straw in a damp cellar. The palate is lush with a sense of soft vanilla wafers next to a complex mix of apple wood, blanched almonds, peach pits, pear cores, mango skins, wet grass, and … this whiskey just keeps going. The long finish is completely devoid of any ABV burn and instead relishes in malted vanilla wafers, woody white peaches, red apples, wet deck timbers, and a hint of soft winter spice cake with a touch of walnut and blood orange. Bottom Line: This is a seriously deep whiskey that’s going to blow up in 2023. And it’s not even the only expression from Rare Character on this list.

10. High West The Prisoner’s Share Batch No: 22G12 ABV: 51% Average Price: $175 The Whiskey: This is blended whiskey made from straight whiskeys (mostly ryes and bourbons) that are sent out to Utah for batching. Once blended, those whiskeys are then re-barreled into The Prisoner Red Blend wine barrels for a final, high-altitude rest. Finally, the barrels are batched, just kissed with water, and bottled. Tasting Notes: This has a fruity nose that’s bright and tart with black currants, pomegranate, and sour cherry next to darker dried fruits — prunes, dates, figs — over fermented honey, gingerbread, and a hint of dried roses and maybe some cherry blossom before cedar pops in. The palate really leans into the honey and dark dried fruits before veering into apricot jams, scones, and dark orange slices that are damn near juicy with a hint of black pepper. The end has a coconut cream pie vibe that’s countered by oaky tobacco with a twinge of burnt orange. Bottom Line: This is classic High West whiskey and a true high point from the brand this year. 9. Shenk’s Homestead 2022 Edition ABV: 45.6% Average Price: $150 The Whisky: This whiskey is made with a fair amount of rye over bourbon in a traditional sour mash style. This year’s release varied mildly in that some of those whiskeys in the blend were aged in specially made toasted French oak that spent 24 months seasoning before they were made. The barrels were all vatted and bottled with just a touch of Kentucky limestone water. Tasting Notes: Soft leather, burnt orange, spiced Christmas cake, fresh vanilla beans, sultanas, and a hint of fresh firewood round out the nose with a hint of almost sweet oak char. The palate has a nice sweet spiciness to it like a box of Hot Tamales next to allspice and orange with raisins, nutmeg, and a whisper of espresso bean sneaking in late. The end marries the orange oils to soft cedar notes with a woody spiciness next to soft notes of sweet cinnamon, stewed plums, minced meat pies, and brandied cherries layered into chewy tobacco leaves. Bottom Line: This secret Michter’s is an elegant display of blending sour mash whiskeys into a greater whole.

8. Bainbridge Battle Point Two Islands Islay Cask ABV: 43% Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: This organic wheat whiskey from up in Washinton has a pretty unique finish. The juice is made from 100% USDA organic soft white wheat pulled in from local Washington farms. The spirit then spends around two years mellowing in oak before it’s re-barreled into oak from Islay which held peaty whisky for 10 to 12 years. After around 10 months of finishing, the whiskey is vatted, proofed with local water, and bottled. Tasting Notes: The nose draws you in with a sense of soft and damp nori next to a whiff of beach campfire smoke made from driftwood underneath a metal grill that’s searing pineapple and tart apples with a hint of white pepper and vanilla bean. The palate layers in more of the driftwood campfire smoke with a savory sea salt edge leading toward smoked pork belly fat and maybe a hint of smoked salmon belly too next to a touch of old boot leather. The finish veers towards a sweet and smoked toffee candy with hints of maple syrup next to dark chocolate sauce flaked with more sea salt and just kissed with that driftwood smoke. Bottom Line: This is a complex and rewarding whiskey that deserves time and attention, especially if you’re looking for something truly special. 7. Cascade Moon Aged 15 Years Barrel Proof Spirits Distilled From Grain ABV: 39.9% Average Price: $125 The “Whiskey”: This whiskey, er, spirit, was made with George Dickel’s high-corn mash bill with about 8% each of rye and malted barley as support. It was barreled in new oak and left to rest in Cascade Hollow’s single-story rickhouse. After 15 years, Austin decided to bottle these spirits at barrel proof (with no fussing) instead of blending them out into other expressions (which is what usually happens with barrels that dip below the legal ABV standard to be called “whiskey”). Tasting Notes: Soft orchard fruits and dry grains draw you in on the nose initially before turning toward a fresh cherry Necco Wafer with a cut of old leather, sour currant, and damp white moss. There’s a faint hint of pine resin buried deep in that nose too. The palate is supple with a silky vanilla base supporting hints of cinnamon apple sauce, a flourish of buttery honey, and whole wheat biscuits with a twinge of buckwheat and maybe some sweetgrass. The mid-palate hits a light marzipan note before fading toward more vanilla, a touch of nutmeg, and almond shells on the very soft finish. Bottom Line: I know, this isn’t legally a “whiskey” but it’s a prime example of why expectations aren’t always necessary. This whiskey is a dazzling example that “barrel proof” is just a number and that the flavor profile is all that really matters in the end.

6. Bardstown Bourbon Company Fercullen Blended Whiskey ABV: 57.2% Average Price: $199 The Whiskey: This Kentuck whiskey is a blend of America and Ireland and it rocks. The blend is made from 36% 17-year-old Tennessee whiskey (84/8/8 corn/rye/malted barley mash), 24% 12-year-old Kentucky bourbon (75/13/12 corn/rye/malted barley mash), 20% 12-year-old Kentucky bourbon (78/10/12 corn/rye/malted barley mash), and 20% 21-year-old Irish single malt (100% malted barley) from Powerscourt Distillery in Wicklow. Those whiskeys are vatted and bottled in Bardstown as-is. Tasting Notes: The Irish whiskey just comes through on the nose with a sense of nutty honey clusters with soft malted vanilla wafers next to rich and salted toffee, black cherry, and burnt orange marzipan with a hint of pecan waffles and really good drip coffee. The palate has a sense of malted oat cakes next to red pepper spice, blackberry pie, mocha frappuccinos, and stewed tart apples with plenty of winter spice — think star anise, cardamom, and nutmeg. The end is full of sweet and sour mulled wine with a sense of sticky toffee pudding, mince pies, and caramel tobacco with a touch of peanut shell and pine box. Bottom Line: This Irish-American blend is a powerhouse whiskey and an excellent example of the great things going on at Bardstown Bourbon Company. 5. Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey ABV: 43% Average Price: $229 The Whiskey: This release takes Michter’s signature Kentucky Sour Mash — which doesn’t have enough corn or rye to be either bourbon or rye whiskey — and finishes it in toasted barrels. In this case, those barrels are first air-dried for 18 months and then lightly toasted barrel before the whiskey is filled in. Finally, the booze is batched and bottled with a good dose of that Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: There’s a soft sense of a pile of firewood cut from an old fruit orchard next to dark chocolate oranges with a flake of salt and a drop of honey with a hint of vanilla cake frosted with apple-cinnamon butter frosting. The palate has a lightly smoked cherry vibe next to clove and allspice with a sense of lush and creamy eggnog and vanilla-cherry tobacco stuffed in a slightly pitchy pine box. The end really leans into the cherry tobacco with a layer of mild chili spice and more of that soft and sweet orchard firewood. Bottom Line: This is just good whiskey. It’s great as a sipper and makes one hell of a cocktail.

4. Little Book Chapter 6: “To The Finish” ABV: 58.725% Average Price: $125 The Whiskey: This year’s Little Book is another masterpiece from Beam’s Master Distiller, Freddie Noe. The juice in the bottle is a blend of four-year-old straight malt whiskey finished with cherrywood staves, four-year-old straight malt whiskey finished in applewood smoked barrels, four-year-old straight malt whiskey finished in hickory smoked barrels, four-year-old straight malt whiskey finished with maplewood staves, and Beam’s classic five-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon, making this a kind of single malt/bourbon hybrid. The juice was bottled after blending with no filtering or proofing. Tasting Notes: This blend was built to celebrate grilling meats in the backyard and that’s evident from the nose as hints of smokey orchard woods pop first. Next, the nose reveals hints of sour cherry, tart apple cores, and bright orange zest with a smidge of smoked plum in the background with a dash of winter spice and maybe some oatmeal cookie dough. The palate kicks in with a mix of winter spices and dry green herbs (a hint of sage?) next to lightly smoked sweet cherry wood and some dry hickory that leads to a hint of cherry root beer. That cherry layers into a dry tobacco leaf with a thin line of dark chocolate and some rum-raisin as the finish veers toward orchard wood with smoked apricot and a twinge of salted vanilla cream lurking underneath it all. Bottom Line: This blend of Kentucky malt and bourbon feels like the future (as it made this list lot this year). 3. Barrell Gold Label Dovetail ABV: 70.09% Average Price: $499 The Whiskey: This ultimate edition of Barrell Craft Spirit’s beloved Dovetail Whiskey feels genre-defining. The whiskey in the blend is made from Indiana, Tennesee, and Canadian whiskeys that are up to 25 years old that were finished in rum, port, and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet wine barrels. Finally, those barrels are batched and bottled 100% as-is in Kentucky. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with a sense of tart red currants and old red wine barrels with a sharp grapefruit pith balancing things out before spearmint and raspberry jam lean the nose toward creamy and sour espresso with a hint of root beer cut with cherry syrup. The palate leans into orange and lime leaves with a twinge of strawberry and rhubarb next to sage, mint, and parsley tied up with pine resin burned to toast marshmallows. The end has a ginger vibe with a touch of spicy rum, cran-apple cider, wet wicker, old boots, and grilled pineapple drizzled with rummy toffee. Bottom Line: This is delicious. It’s also deep. You can just keep going and going on the nose and palate and always find new taste avenues to go down. Amazingly, that Hazmat ABV (above 70%) doesn’t overwhelm the palate at all. That alone is a miracle, making this a must-try whiskey.