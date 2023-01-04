On the latest episode of the Uproxx series, America, we venture to the east side of LA to meet two locals who are keeping the art of film photography alive. Frank and Jennyfer, the owners and operators of the East LA Film Shop, share a passion for film that was passed down from an older generation and provide a vital service to the city’s population. Not just because it’s one of the last remaining one-stop shops for all things analog photography in the city, but because Frank and Jennyfer play an important role in interfacing with their community and helping to document and keep their culture alive. They focus specifically on the city’s older population who sometimes live behind a language barrier, helping to restore their most cherished photographs that have begun to deteriorate with time.

In addition to touching up old pictures and restoring important archival negatives, Frank and Jennyfer also help to guide members of the community who are interested in photography, turning hobbyists into artists. By easing people into the practice with disposable cameras, the pair help people acquire the skills to move on from simple point-and-shoot cameras to SLRs, making new artists out of their customers who are looking to document their own stories and culture and to keep the memories of their families alive for generations to come.

To learn more about how Frank and Jennyfer are helping their community capture memories, be sure to watch the latest episode of America above.