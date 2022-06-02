Artist Andrew Myers Remembers Anthony Bourdain With His Latest Piece

Andrew Myers is an artist of many trades. The materials used in his vast body of work include screws, oil paint, charcoal, bronze, cement, and found objects. Even old paintbrushes have made an appearance. Perhaps his most widely known work consists of sculptures made out of thousands of screws drilled into wooden boards to create 3D images that are then painted.

These distinctive and engaging pieces have contributed to his success and brought him around the world.

Myers’ latest project honors the legendary Anthony Bourdain — a celebrity chef, author, travel documentarian, and longtime friend of UPROXX. With the two-year anniversary of Bourdain’s death approaching, Myers wanted to create something special in his memory. “Gone With The Wind” is a dynamic piece that pays tribute to Bourdain’s “on the move” persona while also referencing his all-too-fleeting life itself.

“As an artist, one of my main goals is to be unique and be different,” Myers notes. “I look up to very few people in life, but I’ve always enjoyed Anthony Bourdain’s writing and I look up to him because I think he’s absolutely unique and one of a kind. He was always himself and he didn’t apologize for being himself. And I think that’s a very important aspect to be an artist, to be a writer, to be a creator.”

Myers’ unique project is a 48-inch by 60-inch piece made with charcoal, oil paint, wood board, and canvas. He takes his creativity a step further in his Bourdain tribute by putting aspects of the piece in motion. Bourdain’s portrait is made of various flaps of material that individually flutter up and down. However, the artist has yet to share exactly how he has achieved this movement within the piece. Get a glimpse of the piece in motion by watching the video below.