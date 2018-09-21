Let This Volleyball Player Tell You How To Bump Up Your Style

Presented By
Champs

Blending in has never been Luke Turner’s thing. Because whether he’s a freshman being pulled up onto the varsity volleyball team during playoffs (to lead his squad to a state championship) or wearing a pop of color that pulls the eye, the beach volleyball player stands out in a crowd. He’s a trend-setter. When it comes to his style, Turner cultivates a riff on the laid-back, beach culture look that is entirely his own. And, more importantly, he has the confidence to pull it off.

“Being an athlete means a lot to me, because it teaches me a lot about leadership,” he says. “I can tell my confidence comes from my sport.”

As a style leader for his peers, Turner knows that it’s just as important to mix up your look as it is to change up your tactics in a match. You want to be unpredictable and keep everyone guessing, on or off the sand.

“If I had to tell someone how to refresh their game, I’d tell you, it’s all in the shoes,” he says. “You gotta invest in some color, something different.”

If you want to bump up your style, Luke Turner’s best advice is to spike up the color and just be yourself. It’s the surefire way to give yourself a look that everyone will dig.

For more info on the style you need, go to ChampsSports.com

Around The Web

TAGSVOLLEYBALLstyle

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP