We Asked Bartenders For Their Favorite Small American Whiskey Brands

The American whiskey world is dominated by names like Jim Beam, Jack Daniel’s, Wild Turkey, and Maker’s Mark. If you spend any time watching sports, you’re inundated with the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Mila Kunis hawking mega brands. This ubiquity and star power is enough to make a person settle for the well-known names constantly yelled at them any time they walk the liquor aisle. We don’t subscribe to that kind of thinking. While we’ll gladly pour ourselves a glass of any of the aforementioned whiskey brands, we also like to try new things from time to time. Experiment! Travel the old tastebuds! Mix it up a little! Bartenders often share our adventurous philosophy. They’re not content with following the crowd. It’s also in their best interest to constantly sample new and unique whiskey brands and expressions. Knowing this, we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite under-hyped, smaller whiskey brands in the United States.

Cathead View this post on Instagram You may be young at heart, but you got an… A post shared by The Backyard (@the_backyardnola) on Feb 12, 2020 at 8:05am PST Todd Johnston, beverage director at Marsh House in Nashville I really like Cathead, which is a distillery out of Mississippi. Their flagship is vodka but they have recently released a whiskey called Old Soul which is bright, fruit-forward, and easy-drinking which is great for cocktails or however you prefer your whiskey. Garrison Brothers Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Garrison Brothers. They’re making corn whiskey out of Texas and really exploring the impact of different corns, based on harvest season and varietal. Really good whiskey and something different to try.