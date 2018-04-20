These 4/20 Food Deals Make Giving In To The Munchies Easier Than Ever

Uproxx

Some people say that Weed Day falls on April 20th, or 4/20, because 420 is the police code for “marijuana smoking in progress,” but people in the know dispute that, saying it is just as dubious as associating the holiday with Hitler’s birthday. Credible sources point instead to a group of dudes in Marin County, CA. In 1971, the high schoolers, known as the Waldos, met up to smoke at 4:20 pm, after extracurricular activities were over for the day. And their code for getting high was 420, which was popularized more widely when one of The Waldos went to work with The Grateful Dead.

After a group of Deadheads handed out flyers encouraging people to toke up at 4:20 pm on 4/20, the term ended up in front of High Times editor Steve Bloom, who began using it in the mag. Now, it’s an accepted term.

If you’re looking to go full Waldo and ring in the holiday with a good old-fashioned smoke out, you are probably going to end up in dire need of some food to calm your munchies. And, there’s no reason for you to spend a ton of money grubbing. The following deals should help you satisfy your gnawing hunger — because baked and thrifty is our favorite look.

Ben & Jerry’s

For a limited time, the Ben & Jerry’s BRRR-ito (two scoops of ice cream and toppings wrapped in a soft waffle wrap) is back at scoop shops. Customers can buy two and get one free today.

Blaze Pizza

Use the chain’s app and take advantage of a reward for a free high-rise crust upgrade between now and April 27.

Burger King

To celebrate 4/20, Burger King is offering its spicy nuggets today for a limited time. Grab a 10-pack for only $1.69 at participating locations.

Condado Tacos

Customers at this Midwest taco chain will enjoy a BOGO deal on double-decker tacos as well as a “wake and bake” brunch item for Weed Day.