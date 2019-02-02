PEXELS

With Super Bowl Sunday coming up, a lot of beer will be guzzled by sports fans all around the nation this weekend. Not all of that beer is going to have alcohol in it, especially if you have to be at work first thing Monday morning. If you’re throwing a Super Bowl party this weekend, consider buying a case or two of alcohol-free beer to accommodate those who can’t drink (for any reason).

Non-alcoholic beer is very hit-and-miss. Thoughts of water-thin lagers come to mind first and foremost for many beer drinkers. That’s fair. Like all types of beer, there’s a lot of bogus brands out there. Still, if you do a little research, you can find a tasty non-alcoholic beer that’ll satisfy your friends who aren’t getting tipsy on Sunday.

We popped over to Ranker to find out which non-alcoholic beers are worth stocking in your fridge. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Germans dominated this one. Luckily, they’re all pretty big brands — so these won’t be too hard to track down before kickoff on Sunday.

10. Erdinger Weissbier Non-Alcoholic

It’s actually surprising this one didn’t rank a little higher. Generally, non-alcoholic beers are adjunct lagers with little oomph. Erdinger’s Weissbier Non-Alcoholic is a step up from that. The wheat beer has all the markings of a full-bodied hefeweizen with a nice echo of the original. There’s a little spice here that has a fruity undertone. We think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

9. Kaliber

Guinness’ contribution to the non-alcoholic market, Kaliber, is a nice sipper. There’s a floral note up front that gives way to a dry fizziness with hints of caramel and hop bitterness at the end. Overall, this is a decent beer to have on hand for anyone looking to avoid a hangover on Monday.