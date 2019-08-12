We Asked Brewers To Pick Their Go-To Beers For A Day Of Boating

08.12.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

There’s nothing better on a hot, sunny August day than drinking a few beers on a boat. There’s just something mystical about floating in the middle of a body of water — whether you’re fishing, swimming, or wake surfing — that makes an ice-cold beer taste even better. Especially when surrounded by friends.

So you have a mega-yacht, motorboat, or old door with a motor attached — now you have to pick the right beer to quench your rapidly growing thirst. Now what to drink? We asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to beers for summer boating.

Check out their answers below and get ready to stock your onboard cooler.

Moody Tongue Peeled Grapefruit Pilsner

John Stewart, general manager and director of brewing operations at Perrin Brewing Company

Moody Tongue’s Peeled Grapefruit Pilsner is a great beer for a sunny day on the lake. The fresh citrus grapefruit notes scream sun and summer and the light pilsner is easy to drink through the day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brewers Tell Us#Summer '19#Drinks#Alcohol#Beer
TAGSAlcoholBEERbrewers tell usDRINKSSUMMER '19
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 7 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP