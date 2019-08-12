We Asked Brewers To Pick Their Go-To Beers For A Day Of Boating

Getty Image

There’s nothing better on a hot, sunny August day than drinking a few beers on a boat. There’s just something mystical about floating in the middle of a body of water — whether you’re fishing, swimming, or wake surfing — that makes an ice-cold beer taste even better. Especially when surrounded by friends.

So you have a mega-yacht, motorboat, or old door with a motor attached — now you have to pick the right beer to quench your rapidly growing thirst. Now what to drink? We asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to beers for summer boating.

Check out their answers below and get ready to stock your onboard cooler.

Moody Tongue Peeled Grapefruit Pilsner

John Stewart, general manager and director of brewing operations at Perrin Brewing Company

Moody Tongue’s Peeled Grapefruit Pilsner is a great beer for a sunny day on the lake. The fresh citrus grapefruit notes scream sun and summer and the light pilsner is easy to drink through the day.