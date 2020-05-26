It’s not a secret that it’s hard to eat healthy foods while we’re stuck in our homes. Sure, we can plan three well-balanced meals a day. But we all know that the plan can easily fall apart when we’re procrastinating and looking around for things to snack on ten times a day in our own kitchen. More often than not, we’re heading straight for salt-covered foods like pretzels or peanuts or potato chips for some instant gratification. And since we’re working from home, it only makes sense to pair them with a nice bottle or can of beer.
The beer you pair your salty snack with is important. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite beers to pair with salty foods.
The nine beers below are great examples of thirst quenchers that also pair well with the salty snacks a lot of us are probably craving (and indulging in) right now. They’re also fairly widely available domestic or import selections with a few regional craft choices peppered throughout.
Reissdorf German Kölsch
Peter Ruppert, beverage director at Short Stories in New York City
Salty foods deserve something German like kölsch. One of my favorites is Reissdorf (an import from the kölsch heartland of Köln, Germany). It’s bright and crisp, making it a great partner for salt and mustard.
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier
Piero Procida, bartender at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles
If you are going to eat German food (like a big, salty pretzel), go with a German Beer. My favorite brand is Weihenstephaner. All of their beers work, but their Hefeweissbier or original Helles work especially well. Remember that much of the beer-drinking world centers its beverage around the type of food they eat. They have had many years to perfect that, even with a pretzel. I enjoy German beers because they are typically very light in nature which is thirst-quenching, especially while having a salty pretzel. They don’t overwhelm you as they focus on one thing and that is to keep it delicious without ever over-complicating the beer.
Nightshift The 87
James Arensault, director of food & beverage at Harbor View Hotel on Martha’s Vineyard
If I’m paring with salty food with beer, I would probably go with an IPA or Pale ale. The brand is up to interpretation. Nightshift “The 87” or Wash Ashore “Buddha” both pair well. The acidity and citrus notes from both mix well with the salt.
Carib Lager
Everson Rawlings, mixologist at Scrub Island Resort Spa and Marina in the British Virgin Islands
When it comes to salty foods, you can’t go wrong with an IPA. But, I believe Carib Lager is best because the bitterness tends to cut the saltiness but also enhance the flavors of pretzels and any other salty snack.
Remedy Queen Bee Honey Cream Ale
Zac Johnson, general manager at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
You need something crisp and refreshing to fight off the dry mouth from the salty food, so I would probably say a Remedy Queen Bee Honey Cream Ale, or a Snobbery NE IPA from WoodGrain Brewing. Queen Bee coats the mouth with honey and keeps you feeling refreshed while giving you a nice buzz. Snobbery provides you with easy tropical fruit while being sessionable enough to enjoy a couple.
Coors Banquet Beer
Sebastien Derbomez, brand advocacy manager at William Grant & Sons
Beer and salty foods are the ultimate combinations. So sit back, relax, and crack open a cold Coors Banquet can while keeping the conversation flowing. Simple, refreshing, and perfect.
No Label Ridgeback
Jon Joseph, bartender at JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa in Sonora, Texas
I like to use Ridgeback from No Label Brewing Company in Katy, Texas. This beer has a great caramel flavor with roasted malts. This combination is wonderful and the beer isn’t overproduced. Attention to detail has been given to producing such a wonderful beer that pairs well with any salty foods.
Avery El Gose
Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami
Avery Brewing makes an excellent and aptly named gose called El Gose. The tartness always makes me crave something salty and really promotes the salty spiral of the two.
Bohemia Pilsner
Nicole Quist, beverage director at Bartaco in Aventura, Florida
Pairing salty foods and beers? You can’t go wrong with a Bohemia Pilsner. It’s so crisp and refreshing, with a body to it to wash down a pretzel, potato chips, or chips and salsa. Whatever you prefer.