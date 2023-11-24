The Best Black Friday Deals On Travel Experiences Heading Into 2024

Scoring deals isn’t always about “stuff.” Stuff can be great but on your deathbed, experiences are where it’s at. And experiential gifts are the ultimate way to show someone you care. (I’m a size “economy” in plane tickets, in case you’re feeling generous.) Below is a small yet mighty round-up of Black Friday deals on travel experiences for the coming year. Learn to surf in Nicaragua, visit the Galapagos islands on an eco-friendly luxury yacht, or book a small group adventure tour to one of the top bucket-list destinations in the world. Have your pick!

PART I — Activities Mountain Creek Resort (Vernon Valley, New Jersey) Embark on your winter adventures at Mountain Creek Resort and save on the resort’s Triple Play Card, which gives you three anytime, full-day lift tickets, with no blackout dates, no restrictions and no reservations for just $139.99 (a $359.97 value)! Book now through November 30, 2023.

Big SNOW (Rutherford, New Jersey) Unlock winter wonder at North America’s first and only indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and snowboarding resort – Big SNOW! Save 50% on all current and future bookings from Friday, November 24 – Monday November 27. Big SNOW ensures an affordable winter wonderland experience. You can also save up to 50% on retail, with complimentary gifts accompanying select purchases! The LineUp at Wai Kai (Oahu, Hawaii) The LineUp at Wai Kai serves as a dynamic social and activity hub featuring the Wai Kai Wave along with stand-up paddling, kayaking, and other water activities on the adjacent 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon. From November 24 – December 31, 2023, you can purchase a $100 gift card and receive a complimentary coupon for the following: $50 to surf the 30-ft or 65-ft Wai Kai wave or $75 for the 100-ft wave! Gift cards must be purchased onsite.

Napa Valley Wine Train (California) Sit back and relax for a fine dining experience that takes place in antique rail cars! Travelers can purchase 3 tickets for the Gourmet Express or Vista Dome experiences and get a fourth free, plus a complimentary bottle of their private-label wine for the journey! PART II — Tours

Exodus Adventure Travels Adventure travel calling your name? Exodus Adventure Travels, the international, award-winning leader in adventure travel, announces its best holiday deal with savings of 20% off all guided, small group trips. Take advantage of these significant savings through November 30, 2023, with code BF2024. The offer applies to departures between December 1 – September 30, 2024. Bicycling Tours with VBT (France) Book any 2024 departure of a Guided Biking tour to France with an Air Package and save $250 with this link.

Walking Adventures with Country Walkers (Italy) Book any 2024 departure of a Guided Walking tour to Italy with an Air Package and save $250 using this link. Island Routes On Black Friday only (November 24), you have the opportunity to receive $750 off any Private & Bespoke Collection Experience, plus up to $50 off Island Routes’ Catamarans in the Caribbean! Travel dates must be between November 24, 2023, and May 31, 2024. Use discount codes: CAT50 – Book an Island Routes Catamaran and get $50 off; CAT15 – Book any other Catamaran and get $15 off; and PB750 – Book any experience in the Private & Bespoke!

Holiday Vacations (Hawaii) Join us in paradise on our Hawaii Three Island Holiday tour on either February 24 or March 2, 2024 to save $300 per person on your tropical escape. Book here! Brendan Vacations Book an elevated experience through Ireland and Scotland with Brendan Vacations, experts in Celtic travel. Enjoy a bonus of $250 off per person for Private Chauffeur and Lux Self Drive trips, or $200 off per person on Self Drive and Locally Hosted Rail experiences! Those interested in guided tours such as the Irish Experience and Britain and Ireland Panorama tour can enjoy 10% off of all guided itineraries.

PART III — Retreats Sur Hoop Yoga Retreat (Popoyo, Nicaragua) Wake up to waves then admire a night sky full of stars at this luxury boutique surf lodge from April 4 -10, 2024. Learn how to surf, hula hoop dance, and practice yoga on this all-women’s retreat – or just chill out by the infinity pool! Each ticket includes an airport shuttle to/from the lodge, 3 artfully prepared meals a day (plus snacks and dessert), a cultural excursion (where you’ll boat on the largest lake in Central America and see bubbling lava at a volcano), and so much more! From now until December 1, receive 20% off the Private Beachfront King room, or 10% off the Shared Beachfront King when you book with a friend (discount applies to both tickets, can be two twin beds). To learn more and book, please call (949) 395-4782. The Art of Living Retreat Center (Boone, North Carolina) The Art of Living Retreat Center is your spot for a serene and rejuvenating wellness retreat surrounded by nature in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. From November 17 – November 27, Art of Living Retreat Center is offering 25% off Signature Retreats (Happiness, Stepping Into Silence, Meditation) and R+R Retreats for stays from December 2023 through March 2024! Book online using code BLACKFRIDAY2023!

Rock Springs Retreat Center (Tennessee) Just 45 minutes from Nashville, Rock Springs Retreat Center offers transformative retreats that focus on holistic wellness to help you achieve sustainable, long-term results through fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle! From November 20 – December 1, you can book one week at Rock Springs Retreat Center and get the second week at 60% off the weekly rate for stays through February 29, 2024! Book by contacting Rock Springs Retreat Center at (615) 437-6524. PART IV — Luxury Cruises

Windstar Cruises Book a Windstar cruise with this link and receive free pre or post-cruise hotel nights, or up to $1,000 Onboard Credit. Book a Premium Suite and choose a free upgrade to an All-Inclusive Fare. Deposits have also been reduced to just 5%! Book here from November 21 – December. 1, 2023. ​Ecoventura Millions of years of history make the famous Galapagos Islands one of the most epic places on the planet! What better way to visit them than on a sustainable (and sexy) mega-yacht? Venture around the enchanted Galapagos Islands on a seven-night itinerary among an intimate group of just 20 guests with Ecoventura. Swim alongside sea turtles, sunbathe with sea lions, and see the famous blue-footed boobies! Book this unique trip for 25% off! Booking window is from now until November 27, 2024 on select sails from January 14 – June 2, 2024. This offer is available exclusively by booking through the Ecoventura/Galapagos, contact travel@ecoventura.com!

Holland America Line This premium cruise line with a 150-year legacy is offering up to 30% off all itineraries of 5+ days booked between November 17 and December 1, 2023, excluding Grand Voyages. Select cruises also include prepaid stateroom crew appreciation, resulting in an added value of up to nearly $700 per person! Guests can save on cruise itineraries to worldwide destinations spanning Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, South America, and Antarctica. The reduced fare also applies to the cruise portion of an Alaska Cruisetour, combining an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon. This deal is combinable with the ‘Have it All” premium cruise package which includes shore excursions, a beverage package, and specialty dining – to name a few perks! Cruise Croatia Book a luxury cruise around Croatia on this intimate, luxury cruise line and receive $500 off per cabin for sailings departing in May 2024! With adults-only itineraries that take guests through Split, Dubrovnik, Opatija, and other highlights of Croatia, you can indulge in luxury on yachts featuring 38 passengers or less. Popular itineraries include the Luxury Split to Dubrovnik Balcony Cruise and Opatija to Dubrovnik Deluxe Balcony Cruise. This offer is valid for cabins booked between November 20 to December 8, 2023.