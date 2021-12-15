Over the past half-decade, we’ve come to think of food differently through the lens of food influencers. Flat lays of brussels sprouts drizzled in a balsamic reduction are a far cry from the overboiled greens of our childhood. Powdered sugar suspended in tableau above a pyramid of plant-based donuts send us running to our air fryers, convinced we can recreate the delicate dessert scene. But who influences the influencers? Where do they go for a bite to eat after they hang up their earth-toned aprons and head out for a night on the town? While social media platforms have begun to prioritize equal representation for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-owned accounts, we still don’t see as much representation of Black-owned restaurants. So let’s change that, starting today. We asked Black food influencers to tell us where we can get authentic, incredible food from Black-owned restaurants, just *in case* that spiralized zucchini tagliatelle you made turned out to be a bit more work than the 20 second TikTok video made it seem.

Aaron Oliver (@seasonedandblessed) — Virtue Restaurant, Chicago, Illinois View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virtue Restaurant (@virtuerestaurantchi) Why Aaron Loves It: The macaroni and cheese at Virtue is some of the best in Chicago. The texture, consistency, and cheesiness are all top-notch in my book! I’ve always felt a special connection to Virtue Restaurant because of my relationship with my grandmother. Her love for me as a child was unmatched. Every time I visit Virtue, the service and hospitality remind me of her which is something I’ll cherish forever. Dawn Konofaos (@alevrilife) — Gabby Bakes (at Pure Kitchen), Tampa, Florida View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Bakes (@gabbybakesllc) Why Dawn Loves Them: I just love Gabby and Jonny! They are beautiful humans. Gabby is a super talented, baking nerd. She mostly bakes cakes, but at markets she has cookies and cute loaves and her pie flavors are amazing as well. She’s a fellow vegan baker and she also makes cupcakes. As a whole, the Tampa Bay area doesn’t have really good representation for any minorities in the food industry. It’s a really hard place for Black-owned businesses and POC businesses to thrive, but Gabby is awesome. She also bakes cupcakes and sells them at Pure Kitchen.