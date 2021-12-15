Food Influencers
Getty
Life

Black Food Influencers Name Their Favorite Black-Owned Restaurants

by:

Over the past half-decade, we’ve come to think of food differently through the lens of food influencers. Flat lays of brussels sprouts drizzled in a balsamic reduction are a far cry from the overboiled greens of our childhood. Powdered sugar suspended in tableau above a pyramid of plant-based donuts send us running to our air fryers, convinced we can recreate the delicate dessert scene. But who influences the influencers? Where do they go for a bite to eat after they hang up their earth-toned aprons and head out for a night on the town?

While social media platforms have begun to prioritize equal representation for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-owned accounts, we still don’t see as much representation of Black-owned restaurants. So let’s change that, starting today.

We asked Black food influencers to tell us where we can get authentic, incredible food from Black-owned restaurants, just *in case* that spiralized zucchini tagliatelle you made turned out to be a bit more work than the 20 second TikTok video made it seem.

Alexis Nicole (@blackforager) — Willowbeez SoulVeg in Columbus, Ohio

Why Alexis Loves It:

Vegan Soul-food is hard to come by, especially in the Midwest, but Willowbeez, which started as a pop-up and now is a brick-and-mortar in Cbus’ North Market, is a dream come true for folks like me who miss my Aunt’s cornbread. The owner, Carnell Willoughby, is one of the kindest people I know, who is so community-minded!

Melissa L Jones (@foodtalksncolor) — FishScale, Washington DC

Why Melissa Loves It:

The most savory and mouth-watering fish burgers can be found at FishScale, one of my top favorite restaurants. This Washington, DC-based and Black-owned establishment specializes in handcrafted wild-caught seafood burgers and they do not disappoint. From the rockfish burger to the king salmon, their creations are mindfully curated with integrity and environment in mind, two things I admire most. Pair Chef Brandon’s True Blue MD Crab Burger with his grilled Japanese sweet potato topped with a special plum drizzle, you’ll become a frequent fan like me!

Vallery Lomas (@foodieinnewyork) — Ginjan Cafe, Harlem, New York

Why Vallery Loves It:

Gingan Cafe is a refuge of West African food and drinks in Harlem–from their signature Ginjan ginger-based elixir, to the tasty wraps and my personal fave–a sauteed mushroom, avocado, and plantain Kale Salad.

Jazzmine (@dashofjazzblog) — ChopnBlok, Houston, Texas

Why Jazzmine Loves It:

I love ChopnBlok because they are introducing the West African flavors I grew up on to the folks who might not otherwise experience it. Black foodways are global and diverse, yet interconnected, and ChopnBlok is putting that on display.

Aaron Oliver (@seasonedandblessed) — Virtue Restaurant, Chicago, Illinois

Why Aaron Loves It:

The macaroni and cheese at Virtue is some of the best in Chicago. The texture, consistency, and cheesiness are all top-notch in my book! I’ve always felt a special connection to Virtue Restaurant because of my relationship with my grandmother. Her love for me as a child was unmatched.

Every time I visit Virtue, the service and hospitality remind me of her which is something I’ll cherish forever.

Dawn Konofaos (@alevrilife) — Gabby Bakes (at Pure Kitchen), Tampa, Florida

Why Dawn Loves Them:

I just love Gabby and Jonny! They are beautiful humans. Gabby is a super talented, baking nerd. She mostly bakes cakes, but at markets she has cookies and cute loaves and her pie flavors are amazing as well. She’s a fellow vegan baker and she also makes cupcakes. As a whole, the Tampa Bay area doesn’t have really good representation for any minorities in the food industry. It’s a really hard place for Black-owned businesses and POC businesses to thrive, but Gabby is awesome.

She also bakes cupcakes and sells them at Pure Kitchen.

Shanika (@orchidsnsweettea_) — Mangoseed, Brooklyn, New York

Why Shanika Loves Them:

I love Mangoseed in Prospect Lefferts Garden in Brooklyn, NY. Coming from a Jamaican background, Mangoseed is the perfect rendition of Jamaican food meets an edgy new, innovative twist on Jamaican classics. Whenever I get a chance to eat at this restaurant, I often enjoy their take on Oxtails + Parmesan grits or a healthier dinner option — Jerk Salmon with Rice + Peas and sauteed spinach.

All in all, this restaurant brings me back to the amazing dishes that I grew up eating, but in a fresh new way!

Glenroy Brown (@chefboyprince) — Aunts et Uncles, Brooklyn New York

Why Glenroy Loves Them:

My favorite Black-owned restaurant is called Aunts Et Uncles. It’s a plant-based Cafe/Bar located in Brooklyn NY. I love this cafe because it’s inspiring for me as a chef and wanting to own something similar to it. It’s small yet intimate, great ambiance, and is very welcoming.

The owners are a couple and I literally watched them build this cafe from the ground up. I used to get my haircut next door and every time I visited, I saw them working on it until it was completed.

I would definitely recommend this as a go-to spot to hang out, relax and kind of get away for the moment. The menu is limited but the bar, atmosphere, and people working there make up for it.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Alt-J Is Ready For A Christmas Party With Their Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
×