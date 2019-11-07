Bartenders Shout Out Their Favorite Bottles Of Liquor For Holiday Entertaining

Now that Halloween is firmly in our rearview, there are mere weeks separating us from the revelry, mouth-watering foods, and creative cocktails associated with the holidays. Mid-November means a season of endless parties that culminate with one giant New Year’s soiree. If you’re the type of person who prefers throwing your own parties, you’re going to need to need to stock up on the right bottles of booze. ASAP.

According to Brian Krux, mixologist at Topnotch Resort in Stow, Vermont, all you really need is a special bottle of whiskey or two.

“Bourbon, rye, scotch, it doesn’t matter,” he says. “It has to be something special. You don’t have to break the bank — decent bottles start at $45 — but I think you need to go north of $60 to get into the ‘special’ category.”

Steve Wells, beverage director at Borago Restaurant in Grayton Beach, Florida opts for rum during the holiday season.

“Every so often, I hear that rum is soon to be the ‘new Bourbon’ in the US and it never happens,” he says. “For that reason alone, I’m picking ‘good rum’ as my most important bottle for holiday entertaining.”

Since there are obviously varied choices amongst the bartending community, we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one bottle of booze they must-have during the holiday season.