The search for the best bourbon to drink feels never-ending. Every season, there are so many new options to consider that the whole endeavor can seem incredibly overwhelming. There are just… so… many… bourbons… on… shelves these days that we all need a little help figuring out what to actually reach for. Following the spirits award circuit is a great way to parse it all.

Case in point, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition just announced their “best in class” and “best overall” spirits, and there’s a doozy bourbon at the top of the heap. This year’s Best Overall Bourbon is Augusta Distillery Buckner’s Aged 13 Years Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon. And I totally get it if you’re all like, “Huh?” or “Who?” right now. Augusta Distillery is a tiny operation on the Ohio River in Northeastern Kentucky. To put it in perspective, Buckner’s 13 Year winning the whole SFWSC crown is like a tiny arthouse film beating out the biggest studio films at the Oscars for best picture (it used to happen!).

Below, I’m going to break down the bottle that was awarded “Best Overall Bourbon” for 2023. I’ve tasted the bottle as a judge in a double-blind tasting and as a finalist judge in another double-blind tasting at SFWSC (where I was a judge). Then, I tasted it again today, knowing what it is and the acclaim it had been awarded. So let’s dive in fast because this bottle isn’t going to be available much longer with all this new hype around it.

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Bourbon Posts Of The Last Six Months