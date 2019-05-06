Cannabis Strains Paired With Campsites For Your Next Spring Adventure

Unsplah/Uproxx

Days are growing longer and warmer, which means going outside is certainly easier and arguably more fun than has been in months. (Sorry, people who like freezing their asses off.) One of the best ways to enjoy nature is to spend some time camping in one of the country’s 58 national parks. Packed with natural beauty and first-rate campgrounds, these escapes from the tedium of daily life manage to be both convenient and awe-inspiring.

Frankly, it would be hard to make them any better. Unless you’ve got weed.

We gathered the ten most visited parks in the national park system, identified one of their best campgrounds, and matched it with a strain of cannabis. You’re already gonna be outside, reveling in nature, so why not appreciate the natural bounty of bud? It works as a way to wake you up and get you focused on the excitement ahead, and also helps you wind down and enjoy a few hours around the campfire before bed. That said, it’s not legal in national parks — so proceed with caution.

We don’t want to encourage you to break the law, but things get weird at the end of a prohibition. Point being: if you were gonna do it anyway, you might as well pick a good strain.

Super Lemon Haze — Apgar Campground at Glacier National Park (Montana)

2018 Attendance: 2,965,309

The largest campground in this national park, Apgar is located really conveniently for visitors. It’s not far from Apgar Village, home to a visitor center, a camp store, a casual restaurant, and some gift shops. Plus, in the village, you can make tour bus reservations, rent boats, access the shuttle service, and reserve horseback riding. It’s the kind of campground that appeals to people who want to sleep under the stars without forgoing flush toilets.

As this campground is large and busy, you may not have a lot of opportunities to smoke out, and when you do, you probably don’t want to draw attention to it. That’s why Super Lemon Haze is such a good strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid is known for both its lemon fragrance and taste. That doesn’t mean your neighbors in the campground will be fooled into thinking you are baking a lemon cake on your fire ring, but the smell will be less skunky than with other strains. And, as this strain makes you energetic and social, it’s a good one to smoke all day. Though maybe go for the vape, to reduce fire risk.

The THC levels of Super Lemon Haze can reach 25 percent, so use it wisely. No camping trip was ever improved by someone getting too high and having a panic attack for three hours.

Cost: $20.00 per night