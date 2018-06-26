This Week’s Best Cheap Flights And Travel Deals For The Fourth Of July

Uproxx/iStockphoto

Summer is officially in full swing. We’re only a week out from the Fourth of July, which gives us about two solid months to hit the road and see some new corner of our state, country, and the planet.

In the past, summer travel was always the most expensive time of year to hit the road. These days, budget airlines are too competitive for pricing to get out of control. Great cheap flights and travel deals are always available — likewise with resorts, packaged holidays, and even hotels. Deals abound 24/7, 365 and now’s the time to save cash on every aspect of your adventure.

Below are some of the best summer deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Secret Flying is your one-stop-shop for the best cheap flights available right now. For instance, you can snag a flight from all over the continental USA to Puerto Rico for about $240 roundtrip. Flights from Washington, DC, to Salt Lake City, Utah, are only $134 roundtrip.

For those of us looking to go further afield, flights from Philly to Beijing, China, are a seriously cheap $496 roundtrip. You just can’t beat that price to get all the way to the other side of the globe.

Priceline.com

Priceline.com