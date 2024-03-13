The Best Fast Food Deals To Get You Fed On The Cheap Right Now

Fast food is getting expensive. What used to be a cheap and easy pick-up is starting to break the bank, which may have changed some of your spending habits this year. But just because the typical combo meal is inching closer and closer to $20 these days, there is still plenty of cheap fast food to be had if you know where to look.
Almost every big fast food chain has some sort deal that’ll get you fed without spending a ton. To help push you in the right direction to save the most cash, we’re highlighting the best food deals right now. Whether you’re after breakfast foods, desserts, or lunchtime classics like a great cheeseburger, we’ve got it all!
Here are the best fast food deals right now.
Burger King
If you’re still feeling the time change, BK has got your back. From now until March 16th BK will be offering free food deals for rewards members. Today you can pick up a large order of hashbrowns free with any purchase over $1. On Thursday you’ll be able to score a free Hershey’s sundae pie with a purchase of $3.14. Friday you’ll get a free large vanilla iced coffee with any $1 purchase. And on Saturday any purchase above $1 will get you a free sausage breakfast.
Burger King is trying to be the breakfast king and we’re totally behind it!
Dairy Queen
DQ’s annual Free Cone Day returns on March 19. Hit up your local DQ on the day and receive a free soft-serve vanilla cone, no questions asked.
Dog Haus
Sign up for the Dog Haus rewards program and receive $5 off your order.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box’s Jack Pack is back! For just $5 score a Jr. Jumbo Jack cheeseburger, taco, curly fries, and a drink. That’s a steal!
KFC
Make any purchase of $10 or more and receive a free 5-piece order of chicken nuggets. Redeem the deal via the KFC app.
Little Caesars
Little Caesars is offering two large two-topping pizzas for $7.99 each.
McDonald’s
First-time app members can score a free Big Mac with any $1 purchase. If you’re already a member, score a free order of medium fries every Friday with any purchase $1 or more.
Popeyes
Popeyes is running a BOGO deal on chicken sandwiches right now. Order any chicken sandwich combo (classic, spicy, blackened, or spicy blackened) and receive an additional sandwich for free when ordering via the Popeyes app. If you’re looking for an excuse to experience fast food’s greatest sandwich, this is a good one!
Shake Shack
From now until March 18, Shake Shack is offering a free single or double SmokeShack Burger with any order of at least $10. This deal is applicable via the Shake Shack app or Shake Shack kiosk in-store.
Sonic
This is a short deal but today, March 13th, 2024, Sonic will be offering Corn Dogs for only .99¢. That’s almost $2 dollars less than normal!
Wendy’s
At Wendy’s buy one Breakfast Croissant Sandwich and get an additional sandwich for free. Redeem the deal via the Wendy’s app.