The Best Fast Food Deals To Get You Fed On The Cheap Right Now

Fast food is getting expensive. What used to be a cheap and easy pick-up is starting to break the bank, which may have changed some of your spending habits this year. But just because the typical combo meal is inching closer and closer to $20 these days, there is still plenty of cheap fast food to be had if you know where to look.

Almost every big fast food chain has some sort deal that’ll get you fed without spending a ton. To help push you in the right direction to save the most cash, we’re highlighting the best food deals right now. Whether you’re after breakfast foods, desserts, or lunchtime classics like a great cheeseburger, we’ve got it all!

Here are the best fast food deals right now.

Burger King



If you’re still feeling the time change, BK has got your back. From now until March 16th BK will be offering free food deals for rewards members. Today you can pick up a large order of hashbrowns free with any purchase over $1. On Thursday you’ll be able to score a free Hershey’s sundae pie with a purchase of $3.14. Friday you’ll get a free large vanilla iced coffee with any $1 purchase. And on Saturday any purchase above $1 will get you a free sausage breakfast.

Burger King is trying to be the breakfast king and we’re totally behind it!

Dairy Queen



DQ’s annual Free Cone Day returns on March 19. Hit up your local DQ on the day and receive a free soft-serve vanilla cone, no questions asked.



Dog Haus



Sign up for the Dog Haus rewards program and receive $5 off your order.

Jack in the Box



Jack in the Box’s Jack Pack is back! For just $5 score a Jr. Jumbo Jack cheeseburger, taco, curly fries, and a drink. That’s a steal!

